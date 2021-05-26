Military Secret Revealed: Serbia Spent Almost $20 Million On Chinese Drones
Serbia spent $19.3 million on six Chinese-made military drones, according to an investigation by RFE/RL's Balkan Service. The cost was kept secret when the drones were unveiled at a July 2020 ceremony, when Serbia became the first European country to import military aviation equipment from China. The United States and the European Union have had an arms embargo on China since 1989, following the Tiananmen Square massacre.