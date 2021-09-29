Accessibility links

Gunfight In Minsk: Doubts Raised About Dramatic Video As Two Killed In KGB Raid

Gunfight In Minsk: Doubts Raised About Dramatic Video As Two Killed In KGB Raid

Dramatic video released by the Belarusian authorities appears to show a gunfight during a KGB raid in which two people were reportedly killed. The KGB said one of its officers was killed, along with a man inside the apartment, identified by various Belarusian sources as Andrey Zeltsar. The incident comes amid ongoing repression of pro-democracy activists. Opposition figures condemned the use of violence by the KGB and raised doubts about the authenticity of the video.

