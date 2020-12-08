Man Given Two-Year Prison Term For Commemorating Slain Belarus Protester

MINSK -- A 26-year-old Minsk resident has been sentenced to two years in prison for painting the inscription "We will not forget" on a sidewalk near a subway station where a protester was killed by riot police in August.

The Frunze district court in Minsk on December 8 found Maksim Paulyushchyk guilty of hooliganism and sentenced him the same day.

Paulyushchyk's co-defendant, 25-year-old Maria Babovich, was also found guilty of hooliganism and sentenced to 18 months of a parole-like restriction known as "limitation of freedom."

Both Paulyushchyk and Babovich pleaded guilty and asked the court to choose a punishment for them other than incarceration.

They were arrested in October while renewing the inscription on the sidewalk and went on trial on November 27.

Three other activists, Dzyanis Hrakhanau, Ihar Samusenka, and Uladzislau Hulis are also on trial in the same case.

Alyaksandr Taraykouski, a 34-year-old demonstrator, died on August 10 in protests against the results of a presidential election the day before that claimed incumbent Alyaksandr Lukashenka as the winner in a landslide. Opposition figures and many Belarusians immediately questioned the results, saying the vote was rigged.

Officials said at the time that Taraykouski was killed by an improvised explosive device he was trying to throw at riot police. However, graphic footage of his death appeared to contradict the official claims.

The site of Taraykouski's death near Minsk's Pushkin subway station has turned into a makeshift memorial where protesters gather regularly, bringing flowers and renewing the "We will not forget" inscription on the sidewalk.

Several protesters have been killed and thousands of people arrested during the ongoing protests.

There have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.

Most of the country's opposition leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country, including opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who says she won the presidential poll.

The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge the election results and Lukashenka as the country's leader.