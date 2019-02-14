'Miracle' Baby Who Survived Under Rubble Of Collapsed Russian Apartment Block Released From Hospital

An infant who was found alive by rescuers beneath the rubble of a collapsed Russian apartment building on New Year's Eve has been released from a Moscow hospital.



The boy, Ivan Fokin, was released on February 14, hospital officials said.



Fokin was 10-months old when the apartment building where he lived collapsed in the Ural city of Magnitogorsk.

His mother and father survived the explosion and subsequent collapse of their apartment. The father, Yevgeny, called his son's rescue "a New Year's miracle."



Local authorities say they suspect a natural-gas explosion brought down a section of the high-rise building.



When he was rescued some 35 hours later, Fokin was suffering from a skull injury, fractured bones, damage to his kidneys, frostbite, dehydration, and hypothermia.



Thirty-nine people were killed in the tragedy.



After a claim of responsibility was made by extremists from the Islamic State (IS) extremist group, and following Russian media reports suggesting the blast may have been the result of a terrorist attack, Russia's Investigative Committee said it did not find any traces of explosives.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax