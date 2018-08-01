Missing Russian Journalist Found Dead In Nizhny Novgorod

A journalist with the Moscow-based weekly newspaper Argumenty i Fakty (AiF), Sergei Grachyov, has been found dead 11 days after he disappeared during a reporting trip to the city of Nizhny Novgorod.

The editor of AiF's website, Vladimir Shushkin, wrote on Facebook on August 1 that Grachyov's body had been found in the city 400 kilometers east of Moscow and identified.

"The worst has been officially confirmed," he wrote, adding that "we don't yet know exactly what happened."

There was no word on a cause of death.

AiF said last week that Grachyov, 38, was missing and had last been seen leaving a Sheraton hotel in Nizhny Novgorod on July 21.

Rys (Lynx), a search-and-rescue group in Nizhny Novgorod, had said on July 31 that his body had been found.

The Russian Investigative Committee's directorate in Nizhny Novgorod said an official statement will be issued after an autopsy.

With reporting by TASS