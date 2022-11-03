Wife Of Missing Russian Soldier In Ukraine Struggles To Find Her Husband

The wife of a missing Russian soldier who was fighting in Ukraine is desperately trying to find her husband and solve the mystery of his fate. Anna Danilova says a Ukrainian soldier contacted her in April to say that her husband, Aleksandr Yaroslavtsev, was alive and had been taken prisoner. But Ukrainian officials have told RFE/RL that there is no record of him as a prisoner of war. Russian authorities claim Danilova's husband was killed in action and have threatened her with prison if she keeps contacting people in Ukraine.