Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Wife Of Missing Russian Soldier In Ukraine Struggles To Find Her Husband

Wife Of Missing Russian Soldier In Ukraine Struggles To Find Her Husband
Embed
Wife Of Missing Russian Soldier In Ukraine Struggles To Find Her Husband

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:42 0:00

The wife of a missing Russian soldier who was fighting in Ukraine is desperately trying to find her husband and solve the mystery of his fate. Anna Danilova says a Ukrainian soldier contacted her in April to say that her husband, Aleksandr Yaroslavtsev, was alive and had been taken prisoner. But Ukrainian officials have told RFE/RL that there is no record of him as a prisoner of war. Russian authorities claim Danilova's husband was killed in action and have threatened her with prison if she keeps contacting people in Ukraine.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG