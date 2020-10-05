'Mockery Of Justice': Wife Of Detained Belarusian Blogger Demands His Release

The wife of a popular Belarusian blogger held by the authorities for over 100 days in pretrial detention has demanded his immediate release. RFE/RL social-media consultant and blogger Ihar Losik was arrested on June 25 and accused by authorities of using his popular Telegram channel to "prepare to disrupt public order" ahead of the disputed August 9 presidential election. His wife, Daria, claims Losik is being held in "deliberately inhumane conditions" and is being pressured to admit to crimes he did not commit.