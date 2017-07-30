Moldovans Protest Electoral Changes

Many hundreds of protesters marched in the streets of Moldova's capital, Chisinau, on July 30 to denounce a new electoral law. The crowd chanted slogans such as "Thieves" and "We will not give up!" Critics say the legislative changes favor the country's two largest political parties while supporters of the new rules insist they will make politicians more accountable. Already signed by Moldovan President Igor Dodon, the law is due to be first applied in the next parliamentary elections in November 2018. (RFE/RL's Moldovan Service)