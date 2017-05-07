Hundreds Protest In Moldova Against Electoral System Change

Some 200 people protested on May 7 before the parliament in Chisinau against changes to the country's electoral system. Demonstrators called for the withdrawal of proposals from Moldova's Democratic and Socialist parties' that were voted on May 5 in parliament. One proposal seeks to introduce a uninominal system while the other calls for a mixed electoral system. Protesters chanted slogans such as "Down with the government!" and "We don't want to replace the voting system, we want to replace you!" (RFE/RL's Moldovan Service)