Moldova Hasn't Decided On Accepting NATO Lethal Weapons, Foreign Minister Says

Moldova Hasn't Decided On Accepting NATO Lethal Weapons, Foreign Minister Says

Moldova's government has not yet decided about whether it would accept lethal weapons from NATO countries, but will be announcing a decision soon on steps to improve the country's security, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu told RFE/RL. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said recently that Moldova should be "equipped to NATO standards" to protect itself against potential Russian aggression. Popescu was asked about her comments in an interview with RFE/RL's Ray Furlong in Prague on May 26.

