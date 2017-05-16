European Parliament Postpones Aid To Moldova

BRUSSELS -- European lawmakers have delayed the disbursement of financial assistance to Moldova after several political groups in the chamber voiced concerns about the political situation in the country.



Negotiators from the European Parliament, the Council, and the Commission were due to meet on May 18 to agree on the modalities of the disbursements, but the talks were postponed for at least one month.



A Liberal Lithuanian member of the European parliament, Petras Autrevicius, told RFE/RL on May 16 that concerns were raised about the media situation in Moldova, the rule of law, and recent changes to the electoral law.



In January, the European Commission agreed to provide up to 100 million euros in grants and loans as part of a new Macro-Financial Assistance program to help the country meet its financing needs.