Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Moldova

European Parliament Chief Hails Pro-EU Moldovans

European Parliament Chief Hails Pro-EU Moldovans
Embed
European Parliament Chief Hails Pro-EU Moldovans

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:01 0:00

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola addressed a mass rally organized by Moldova's government in the capital, Chisinau, on May 21 to show support for the post-Soviet country's EU integration. Metsola appeared onstage alongside Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who hopes to secure EU candidacy prospects for her country at a summit set for June 1. Moldova's eastern Transdniester region is controlled by Russia-backed separatists. Russia has repeatedly indicated that it considers Moldova part of its traditional sphere of influence.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG