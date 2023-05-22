European Parliament Chief Hails Pro-EU Moldovans

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola addressed a mass rally organized by Moldova's government in the capital, Chisinau, on May 21 to show support for the post-Soviet country's EU integration. Metsola appeared onstage alongside Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who hopes to secure EU candidacy prospects for her country at a summit set for June 1. Moldova's eastern Transdniester region is controlled by Russia-backed separatists. Russia has repeatedly indicated that it considers Moldova part of its traditional sphere of influence.