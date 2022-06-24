News
European Bank Lends Moldova 300 Million Euros To Boost Energy Security As Ukraine War Rages
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is lending Moldova 300 million euros ($316 million) to help it secure additional gas reserves that could offset possible supply disruptions caused by Russia's war against Ukraine.
Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, is almost completely dependent on Russian gas deliveries for its industry and heating needs.
Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom and Moldova have signed a gas delivery contract valid until 2026 following difficult negotiations over pricing.
"The loan will finance up to one-fifth of Moldova’s planned gas imports for 2022, which are vulnerable to potential interruption as a result of the war on Ukraine," EBRD said in a statement.
The loan to the pro-Western President Maia Sandu's government will be disbursed in two installments -- 200 million euros to avoid disruptions and a further 100 million euros to build up a strategic reserve in Ukraine or Romania.
"We are working in the summer so we have fewer worries in the winter," Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said in a post on Facebook.
The EBRD said its loan would finance up to 20 percent of Moldova's planned 2022 gas imports and would be provided to state-owned energy trader JSC Energocom to secure gas on EU hubs.
Moldova, sandwiched between EU and NATO member Romania and Ukraine, introduced a state of emergency shortly after Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The country has received hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees since the start of the war.
On June 23, it received, together with Ukraine, an invitation to start accession talks with the European Union.
With reporting by Reuters
Moscow-Imposed Official In Russia-Occupied Ukrainian City Killed By Car Bomb
A car bomb has killed a Moscow-imposed official in Ukraine's southeastern city of Kherson, which is occupied by Russian troops.
According to preliminary information, the official who died after his car exploded on June 24 was Dmytro Savluchenko, who led the Directorate for Family, Youth, and Sports for the city's so-called military and civilian administration established by the occupying forces.
Two cars were damaged in the blast, which also shattered windows in nearby apartment blocks. No other casualties were reported.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Representatives of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry and military intelligence have said that guerilla groups are operating in the country’s territories occupied by Russia.
There have also been assassination attempts against Russian-imposed officials in the Ukrainian cities of Melitopol and Enerhodar recently. No casualties were reported in those attacks.
Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
With reporting by UNIAN
Ukrainians To Leave Syevyerodonetsk As Heavy Fighting Continues In Eastern Region Of Luhansk
Ukrainian forces will withdraw from now mostly Russian-occupied Syevyerodonetsk in the face of a continued onslaught, a regional official said early on June 24, as Moscow seeks to encircle Ukraine's last pocket of resistance in the eastern Luhansk region.
"Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense," Governor Serhiy Hayday said.
Russia has advanced slowly in Syevyerdonetsk over the past several weeks, backed by relentless heavy artillery fire that has turned a city that used to have 100,000 inhabitants before the war into ruins.
Hayday also wrote on the Telegram messaging app that Russia had taken control of the village of Mykolayivka, located near a key highway to Lysychansk -- the last fully Ukrainian-controlled city in Luhansk.
But in Lysychansk, Ukrainian troops managed to repel a Russian attack on the southern outskirts of the city.
The weeks-long battle to control the Luhansk region has stretched both sides' personnel and equipment resources to the limit, with Kyiv repeatedly pleading with the West for more heavy weapons and Russia facing increasing difficulties in bringing qualified personnel to the front line.
Late on June 23, Kyiv announced the arrival of the first U.S. long-range artillery after the United States promised it would send a new batch of military assistance including more rocket systems.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on June 23 that High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) from the United States are now in Ukraine.
Britain's Ministry of Defense meanwhile said in its daily intelligence bulletin on June 24 that a Russian pilot captured earlier this month after his plane was shot down confessed to his Ukrainian captors that he was a retired Air Force major now working as a mercenary for the Vagner Group, a private Russian military company with ties to the Kremlin.
British intelligence suggested that the use of retired personnel and private contractors in air operations indicated a shortage of trained Russian aircrews.
That, the bulletin said, could be the consequence of a combination of Russia’s insufficient numbers of suitably trained personnel and its combat losses. Furthermore, the use of commercial GPS systems on Vagner's aircraft indicated a lack of up-to-date avionics equipment, it said.
However, two American officials with direct knowledge of U.S. intelligence assessments told CNN that Russian forces are slowly gaining an advantage in eastern Ukraine. Russians have learnt from mistakes made earlier in the invasion, and are now better coordinating air and ground attacks and improving logistics and supply lines, the officials said.
One victory Kyiv celebrated on June 23 was the announcement by EU leaders meeting in Brussels that the bloc had formally agreed to take the “historic” step of making Ukraine and Moldova candidates for EU membership.
The move was hailed by the leaders of the two countries, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said there can be “no better sign of hope” for the citizens of the countries “in these troubled times.”
"This is a victory," a smiling Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, said in a brief video posted to his Instagram channel, noting that Ukraine had waited 30 years for this moment.
"We can defeat the enemy, rebuild Ukraine, join the EU, and then we can rest," he added.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, BBC, CNN, and TASS
Balkan Leaders Frustrated Over Stalled EU Membership Bids As Bloc Moves To Grant Candidate Status To Ukraine, Moldova
The leaders of six Balkan countries complained on June 23 about the lack of progress on their bids to join the European Union ahead of the bloc’s decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama hailed the granting of candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova but said they should have no illusions.
He pointed out that Albania and other Balkan countries have had candidate status for years -- North Macedonia since 2005 and Albania since 2014.
Rama and the leaders of the other five Balkan countries seeking EU membership -- Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia -- met with EU leaders for four hours ahead of the announcement granting candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova.
They confirmed after the meeting that the war in Ukraine has put the enlargement process in the foreground, and this means a heightened priority for the process of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania and progress in bilateral and regional disputes, including the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia.
Balkan countries are deeply frustrated about the deadlock in their bids to join. Especially frustrating for Albania and North Macedonia is EU member Bulgaria’s veto on the start of negotiations because of a dispute with Skopje relating to history and language.
Albania is being held back because the EU has linked its progress to that of North Macedonia.
"It's a disgrace that a NATO country, Bulgaria, kidnaps two other NATO countries, namely, Albania and North Macedonia, in the midst of hot war in Europe's backyard with 26 other countries sitting still in a scary show of impotence," Rama said.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the Bulgarian blockage was "really not fair" but insisted the region needed to push on and overcome difficulties.
"We cannot cry out because even if anyone will hear them or will hear us it will change nothing,” he said. “We need to work. We need to carry on changing ourselves."
Dimitar Kovacevski, the prime minister of North Macedonia, also expressed frustration.
"What has happened is a serious blow to the credibility (of) the European Union," Kovacevski said, referring to the lack of progress on Balkan EU membership bids. “We are wasting precious time, which we do not have at our disposal.”
Sefik Dzaferovic, chairman of the Bosnian presidency, said there was strong support at the summit for Bosnia-Herzegovina to also be granted candidate status.
The council “is ready to grant the status of candidate country to Bosnia,” it said in a statement after announcing candidacy status for Ukraine and Moldova.
The council also restated its promise to give the Balkan countries membership once they enacted economic, judicial, and political reforms.
“The European Union expresses its full and unequivocal commitment to the EU membership perspective of the Western Balkans and calls for the acceleration of the accession process,” the council said in the statement.
Among the reasons the EU enlargement process has stalled are fears of a repeat of the rushed accession of Romania and Bulgaria in 2007 and the poorly managed migration of Eastern European workers to Britain that turned many Britons against the EU, leading to Brexit.
But officials in Brussels have also openly worried that the lack of progress for the Balkans could push the region closer to Russia and China.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Belarusian Philosopher Handed Five-Year Prison Term As Journalist, Blogger Go On Trial
MINSK -- Well-known Belarusian philosopher Uladzimer Matskevich has been sentenced to five years in prison over his active participation in public events questioning the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll that handed victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Minsk regional court sentenced Matskevich on June 23 after finding him guilty of participating in unsanctioned events that disrupt social order, creating an extremist group, and insulting Lukashenka online.
Matskevich was arrested in August last year.
In February, the 66-year-old philosopher went on a two-week hunger strike, demanding a transfer to house arrest, but his demand was ignored by the authorities.
Also on June 23, a Belarusian journalist in the southeastern city of Homel. Iryna Slaunikava, went on trial on charges of leading an extremist group and organizing activities that disrupt social order.
The charges also stemmed from her taking part in mass protests that were sparked by the disputed presidential election.
Slaunikava was first arrested along with her husband Alyaksandr Loyka in late October. The couple was sentenced to 30 days in jail on charges of distributing extremist materials and minor hooliganism.
After serving their jail terms, Slaunikava was hit with the new charges for which she went on trial on June 23. If convicted, she may face up to seven years in prison. Loyka was not arrested a second time.
A separate court in Minsk on June 23 began the trial of well-known blogger and Wikipedia author Mark Bernshtein, who is charged with organizing and preparing events that disrupted social order. His supporters say the charge is politically motivated.
In power since 1994, Lukashenka, 67, has tightened his grip on the country since the 2020 election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people. Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have been forced to flee the country.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
U.S. Sports Apparel Giant Nike Fully Leaving Russian Market Over War In Ukraine
U.S. sports apparel giant Nike says it is fully quitting the Russian market, three months after suspending its operations in the country.
Nike said in a statement on June 23 that it was joining other major Western brands in leaving the Russian market over Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Nike Inc. made a decision to leave the Russian market...The Nike stores were temporarily closed recently and will not reopen," the company said in a statement, adding that its Russian website and app will also be shut down.
Last month, Nike said it would not extend its franchise agreement with Russia's Inventive Retail Group (IRG), the largest retailer of Nike products in the country.
In early March, Nike suspended online sales in Russia and several days later temporarily closed all of its shops in the country, including those operating on franchise agreements. Nike was active on the Russian market for 28 years.
Dozens of major international companies from a broad range of sectors have exited Russia since it launched the war against Ukraine on February 24.
With reporting by Reuters
Germany Triggers Gas Alarm, Moves Closer To Rationing After Russia Cuts Supply
Germany has triggered the second stage of its three-part emergency gas plan in response to Russia's reducing supplies and accused Moscow of an "economic attack."
The June 23 move, made under a plan meant to be activated when there is disruption or very high demand for gas, brought Europe's largest economy a step closer to rationing gas but stopped short of allowing utilities to pass rising energy prices to customers.
Germany and several other European countries are highly reliant on Russian energy imports to meet their needs.
"Gas is now a scarce commodity in Germany," Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters at a press conference.
The development reflected a "significant deterioration of the gas-supply situation," Habeck said.
Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom last week reduced supplies to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline by 60 percent due to what the company said was repair work.
But Germany rejected the technical justification for the move.
"Even if gas quantities can currently still be procured on the market and stored: The situation is serious and winter will come. We mustn't delude ourselves: Cutting gas supplies is an economic attack on us by Putin. It is clearly Putin's strategy to create insecurity, drive up prices, and divide us as a society," Habeck said.
Gas rationing would hopefully be avoided but cannot be ruled out, Habeck said.
The German government will provide 15 billion euros ($15.8 billion) in loans in an attempt to fill gas storage facilities.
It will also start to auction gas to industry to encourage big businesses to use less.
Gazprom has already stopped deliveries to a number of European countries, including Poland, Bulgaria, Finland, and the Netherlands.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and BBC
Union Warns Jailed Iranian Activist's Health Failing As Hunger Strike Continues
The Tehran and Suburbs Bus Company Workers' Union has warned that the health condition of Reza Shahabi, a jailed labor activist on his 10th day of a hunger strike, is deteriorating.
The union said in a statement dated June 22 that authorities need to release Shahabi, claiming his "continued physical and psychological abuse" coupled with "further interrogations" will fail to yield results and "only lead to his death."
The union added that Shahabi "should be transferred immediately to a suitable hospital outside the prison and undergo the necessary medical examination and care."
Shahabi, a member of the board of directors of the Tehran Bus Workers' Union, has been on a hunger strike since June 13 to protest against his continued detention.
Shahabi was arrested at his home on May 10 by Intelligence Ministry officers shortly after publicly calling on the authorities to investigate death threats against him and his family.
On May 17, state television alleged Shahabi and other labor activists had met with two French nationals -- 37-year-old Cecile Kohler and her 69-year-old partner, Jacques Paris -- who were arrested the day after Shahabi and accused of seeking to foment unrest in Iran.
The allegations come as the country's security forces try to suppress antigovernment protests in cities across the country against skyrocketing inflation and the government's recent decision to cut some subsidies. Reports say at least five demonstrators have died in the protests.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Soviet-Era Pop Star Yury Shatunov Of Boyband Laskovy Mai Dies At 48
Soviet-era pop icon Yury Shatunov, a member of the boyband Laskovy Mai (The Tender May), which was extremely popular across the former Soviet Union in the late 1980s, has died at the age of 48 in the Moscow region.
Shatunov's press secretary Arkady Kudryashov said on June 23 that Shatunov died of a heart attack overnight as he was being transported to a hospital after complaining of severe chest pains.
Born in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan in 1973, Shatunov lost his mother when he was 11 and was placed in an orphanage in the city of Orenburg.
At the age of 13, he became the frontman for Laskovy Mai, a group of orphans brought together to form the band by Russian songwriter, composer, and musician Sergei Kuznetsov.
The group's first album skyrocketed on the music charts across the Soviet Union. Their style was a mix of Western disco pop music and plain lyrics sung by teenagers with jazzy voices.
Their best-known hits included Belye Rozy (The White Roses) and Sedaya Noch (The Gray Night). The group broke up in 1992.
In 1991, amid an economic downfall before the collapse of the Soviet Union, Shatunov moved to Germany. He returned to Russia several years later and continued his solo career as a singer but never reached the same level of popularity he enjoyed as a teenager.
With reporting by RIA Novosti
Turkmen Nationals Residing In Turkey File Lawsuit Against Berdymukhammedov
A group of Turkmen nationals residing in Turkey have filed a lawsuit against former Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov and other top officials of the extremely isolated and tightly controlled Central Asian nation, accusing them of violating their human rights.
The group's legal representative, Turkish lawyer Gulden Sonmez, said in a video posted online that he filed the lawsuit with a court in Istanbul on June 21.
Along with Berdymukhammedov, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Interior Minister Muhammet Hydyrov are named in the lawsuit.
Speaking in front of the courthouse, Sonmez said that his clients also are accusing Turkmen authorities of human rights abuses including arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings, torture, and ill treatment at penitentiaries.
"We added to the lawsuit numerous pictures, documents, names of Turkmen citizens who died in custody, the testimonies of Turkmen men and women who faced abuses from authorities, the testimonies of Turkmen nationals residing in Turkey who are unable to obtain documents such as passports, birth or marriage certificates from Turkmenistan's consulates in this country," Sonmez said.
Ten of Sonmez's clients rallied in front of the court's building, holding posters saying "The state should serve people," "Face the people," "Freedom of movement is our right," and "We have the right to have passports."
For many years, Turkmen citizens residing in Turkey have faced problems with renewing their passports and obtaining documents required by Turkish immigration authorities.
Turkmen nationals permanently residing in Turkey have also complained that they have been subjected to various pressure methods applied by Turkmen authorities in Turkey.
Turkmenistan is one of the most repressive countries in the world.
Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov ruled the former Soviet republic with an iron fist from 2006 until his 40-year-old son Serdar took over in March this year.
Last year, dozens of Turkmen activists residing abroad held protests in Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, to bring attention to the situation regarding human rights and civil freedoms in Turkmenistan.
Britain Slaps More Trade And Financial Sanctions On Russia Over War In Ukraine
Britain has introduced a new set of trade and financial sanctions against Russia over its unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
A notice posted on the U.K. government website on June 23 outlined the new restrictions, which include export bans on a range of goods and technology, the export of jet fuel, and the export to or use in Russia of British pounds or euros.
The list of banned products includes goods and technology meant for internal repression, products and technology that can be used in chemical and biological weapons, maritime goods and technology, additional oil refining products and technology, and critical industry products and technology.
The notice bans the import, acquisition, or supply and delivery of goods originating in or being consigned from Russia that can generate revenue.
It also provides for further restrictions on the provision of technical assistance, financial services, funds, and brokering services relating to iron and steel imports.
It imposes prohibitions on the import, acquisition, or supply and delivery of revenue-generating goods that originate in or are consigned from Russia as well as related technical assistance, financial services, funds, and brokering services.
The notice also bans the provision of technical assistance and financial services, funds, and brokering services relating to iron and steel imports.
Some of the new restrictive measures apply both to Russia and Ukrainian territories under the control of Moscow-backed separatists.
Former Chief Of Kazakhstan's Border Guard Service Detained On Corruption Charges
NUR-SULTAN -- The former chief of Kazakhstan's Border Guard Service, Lieutenant General Darkhan Dilmanov, and several of his former subordinates have been detained on corruption charges.
The Committee of National Security (KNB) said on June 22 that the moves were made as part of an investigation into possible abuse of office while supervising the flow of goods at outposts along the Kazakh-Chinese border.
Dilmanov, who was also the KNB's deputy chief, was sacked from his post in April, days before the Prosecutor-General's Office said a transportation company co-founded by the sister of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev was suspected of committing "numerous crimes" with regard to the transportation of goods via the Kazakh-Chinese border.
The Anti-Corruption Agency said at the time that it also fired Erbol Nazarbaev, one of the former president's nephews.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has been distancing himself from Nazarbaev and his clan after they left the tightly controlled oil-rich nation's political scene following unprecedented deadly antigovernment protests in January, after which the KNB chief and one of Nazarbaev's closest allies, Karim Masimov, and his three deputies were arrested on high treason charges.
Nazarbaev, 81, resigned as president in 2019, picking longtime ally Toqaev as his successor. But he retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying almost limitless powers as elbasy -- the leader of the nation. Meanwhile, many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
On June 6, a Toqaev-initiated nationwide referendum changed the constitution, removing all mentions of Nazarbaev from it.
The January protests, which started over a fuel price hike, spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over cronyism that had long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Timur Kulibaev, Nazarbaev's billionaire son-in-law, also resigned as chairman of the oil-rich nation's main business lobby group.
In a separate statement, on June 22, a KNB official said Nazarbaev’s nephew, Samat Abish, who was sacked from the post of KNB’s deputy chief after the January protests, is a person of interest in an unspecified criminal case.
A day earlier, Kazakh authorities said a criminal case on the illegal takeover of a private company may be launched against the former president’s fugitive younger brother, Bolat Nazarbaev.
Toqaev has said publicly he wants Nazarbaev's associates to share their wealth with the public by making regular donations to a new charity foundation.
Turkey, Britain Pledge Cooperation To Move Ukrainian Grain Amid Accusations Of Russian Theft
Turkey has pledged to investigate allegations that Russia has been stealing grain from Ukraine during its invasion, with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss offering to help during an "urgent" global food crisis.
Truss said on June 23 after a meeting in Ankara with her Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, that the global grain crisis "needs to be solved within the next month otherwise we could see devastating consequences."
The international community has been appealing to Russia to allow exports of Ukrainian grain with Kyiv blaming Moscow blockading its Black Sea ports.
The two countries are among the world's biggest wheat exporters and play a key role in ensuring global food security. The disruption of grain deliveries due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also led to sharp increases in global food prices.
"It's very clear that Ukrainian ports must be protected; there needs to be safe passage for commercial vessels. The United Kingdom is offering our expertise on all of those fronts to make sure that we have measures in place so that grain can safely leave, but it is going to require an international effort," Truss said.
Cavusoglu said Turkey would not allow grains stolen by Russia or any other country to be brought onto its territory.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
EU Leaders Make Ukraine, Moldova Official Candidates For Membership
BRUSSELS -- The European Union has formally agreed to take the “historic” step of making Ukraine and Moldova candidates for EU membership in the midst of the war in Ukraine and Moscow’s bitter denunciations of the two countries’ intentions.
European Council President Charles Michel announced the decision on June 23 at a summit in Brussels, calling it a historic moment.
"Today marks a crucial step on your path towards the EU," Michel said. "Our future is together."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the decision one of the most important for Ukraine in its 30 years of independence.
"I believe that this decision is not only for Ukraine," Zelenskiy said in a video address to the Council. "This is the biggest step toward strengthening Europe that could be done right now in such difficult conditions, when the Russian war is testing our ability to preserve freedom and unity."
He said Ukraine is capable of becoming a full member of the European Union.
"I believe that the flag of the European Union will be in every Ukrainian city that we have yet to liberate from the occupation of the Russian Federation," he said. "The Ukrainian and European flags will be together even when we rebuild our state together after this war."
Pro-Western Moldovan President Maia Sandu said the country is "starting on the road to the EU, which will bring Moldovans more prosperity, more opportunities, and more order in their country.”
She acknowledged that Moldova has “a difficult road ahead," but said Moldovans are prepared to "walk, together, to ensure a better future for citizens."
Georgia, which also applied for EU membership earlier this year, was recognized as a "perspective" member, Michel said on Twitter. The EU is "ready to grant candidate status as soon as the set priorities are met," Michel said.
The step sets in motion the complex process of accession to EU membership, something that Ukraine has ardently sought since applying for it less than a week after Moscow invaded on February 24. The war added urgency to Ukraine's cause, prompting the unusually rapid decision to grant candidate status.
"There can be no better sign of hope for the citizens of Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia in these troubled times," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.
"I am deeply convinced that our decision that we have taken today strengthens us all. It strengthens Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia in the face of Russian aggression," she said, adding that it "shows once again to the world that the European Union is united and strong in the face of external threats."
EU candidacy for Ukraine and Moldova had been at the top of the agenda at the summit.
"The European Council recognizes the European perspective of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, and Georgia. The future of these countries and their citizens lies within the European Union," the latest draft of the final declaration of the summit, a copy of which RFE/RL has seen, says.
"The progress of each country towards the European Union will depend on its own merit in meeting the Copenhagen criteria, taking into consideration the EU’s capacity to absorb new members," it adds.
The unprecedented move by the European body comes as Kyiv fights a devastating war against Russia, which launched an unprovoked invasion of its neighbor in February that has killed tens of thousands of people and caused huge material destruction.
Michel had urged the bloc's leaders to take the "historic" decision to grant candidate status to war-torn Ukraine and its neighbor Moldova.
"This is a decisive moment for the European Union, this is also a geopolitical choice that we will make today. And I'm confident that today, we will grant the candidate status to Ukraine and to Moldova," he told journalists in Brussels ahead of the summit.
EU leaders will also aim to maintain pressure on Russia at the summit by committing to further work on sanctions, including a possible move to make gold among the assets that may be targeted by any future measures.
The final draft also reiterates the bloc's call for investigations into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine and says the bloc remains "strongly committed" to providing further military support for Ukraine and to "swiftly work" on increasing such support.
"International humanitarian law, including on the treatment of prisoners of war, must be respected. Ukrainians, notably children, who have been forcibly removed to Russia must be immediately allowed to return safely," the document says.
"Russia, Belarus, and all those responsible for war crimes and the other most serious crimes will be held to account for their actions, in accordance with international law."
Before the main summit began on the afternoon on June 23, EU officials held a summit with leaders from the Western Balkans where they affirmed their commitment to admitting countries from the region, and called "for the acceleration of the accession process."
EU and NATO member Bulgaria has been opposing Albania and North Macedonia's accession to the bloc because of historical, language, and cultural differences.
On June 23, Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama described the stalled accession process for Albania and North Macedonia as a "disgrace."
"It is a shame that a NATO country, Bulgaria, kidnaps two other NATO countries, Albania and North Macedonia, in the midst of a hot war in Europe's backyard with 26 other countries sitting still in a scary show of impotence," Rama said.
"It's a good thing to give [Ukraine] candidate status, but I hope the Ukrainian people will not make many illusions about it," Rama said.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Outgunned Ukrainians Hail Arrival Of U.S. Heavy Weapons As Russians Press Ahead
Kyiv has announced the arrival of the first U.S. long-range weapons systems that the Ukrainian military has been waiting on for months, and the United States says it will send a new batch of military assistance including more rocket systems.
News of the arms shipments on June 23 came as Russian forces, backed by massive artillery power, pressed ahead with their offensive to completely encircle Ukraine's last pocket of resistance in the Luhansk region.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on June 23 that High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) from the United States are now in Ukraine.
It was not immediately known when the HIMARS had entered the country or if they were already being used on the front line, but Kyiv hopes the artillery will help turn the tide in the war that began four months ago.
"Thank you to my U.S. colleague and friend Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for these powerful tools! Summer will be hot for Russian occupiers. And the last one for some of them," he said on Twitter.
The HIMARS is a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) developed for the U.S. military in the 1970s. Both Russia and Ukraine already operate MLRS systems, but the six-rocket HIMARS is more advanced, with a range of 80 kilometers and superior precision.
Kyiv has asked for 300 such systems, but Washington has only donated four so far. Germany will also send three such systems to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on June 23.
The additional aid announced by the White House later on June 23 includes four HIMARS, tens of thousands of rounds of artillery ammunition, and patrol boats, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said. The value of the package is $450 million, he said.
The announcement came after EU leaders meeting in Brussels formally agreed to take the “historic” step of making Ukraine and Moldova candidates for EU membership.
The move was hailed by the leaders of the two countries, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said there can be “no better sign of hope” for the citizens of the countries “in these troubled times.”
The announcements came as the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said its forces stopped an offensive of Russian troops in the direction of the southern outskirts of Lysychansk in the Luhansk region, forcing them to retreat.
"To resume the offensive, the occupiers are putting forward reserves,” the General Staff said late on June 23. “The Ukrainian defenders also stopped the enemy's offensive near Borivsky.”
Fighting continued elsewhere, including near Bila Hora, Lysychansk, and Syevyerodonetsk. The military’s claims could not be independently verified.
The heavy use of artillery and the recent troop reinforcement was likely behind Russia's improved military performance in the Luhansk cities of Lysycyhansk and its twin city Syevyerodonetsk, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin early on June 23.
Luhansk military Governor Serhiy Hayday said on June 23 that the villages of Loskutyvka and Rai-Oleksandryvka, south of Lysychansk and Syevyerodonetsk, have now fallen to the Russians.
He said Ukrainian forces continue to resist in Syevyerodonetsk and the nearby settlements of Zolote and Vovchoyrovka.
Hayday said Ukrainian forces are facing "massive" and relentless artillery attacks in Lysychansk and may need to retreat to avoid being cut off after Russian forces captured the two settlements to its south.
"In order to avoid encirclement, our command could order that the troops retreat to new positions," Hayday said on national television. "All of Lysychansk is within reach of their fire. It is very dangerous in the city."
But he said Lysychansk could still be reached by road, allowing civilian evacuations to continue. Russia's TASS news agency had earlier cited Russia-backed separatists as saying the city was surrounded and cut off from supplies.
The fight for Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk is "entering a sort of fearsome climax," said Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Russia seeks to capture both Luhansk and Donetsk, which make up most of Ukraine's industrial heartland of Donbas.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said Ukrainian forces control less than half of the Donetsk region, adding that more than 100 cities and villages within these areas had no gas or electricity.
Kyrylenko said that the 55 percent of Donetsk that is under Russian occupation is "completely destroyed."
However, British intelligence noted in its bulletin that Russian efforts to achieve a deeper encirclement to take the Donetsk region west of Luhansk remain stalled.
Arestovych said in a video address that Russia launched the most intensive strikes in weeks on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, adding that they were aimed at "terrorizing the population."
The shelling, which caused at least 10 deaths in the Kharkiv region over two days, was mean to "distract us and force us to divert troops" from the main battlefields in the Donbas, Arestovych said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a group of European newspapers that the defense intelligence service believes that Russia's momentum in the war in Ukraine will slow in the next few months as its army exhausts its resources.
In the next few months, Britain’s intelligence service believes that Russia “could come to a point at which there is no longer any forward momentum because it has exhausted its resources," Johnson was quoted as saying.
"Then we must help the Ukrainians to reverse the dynamic. I will argue for this at the Group of Seven (G7) summit,” he said.
The G7 summit, bringing together the heads of state of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, is scheduled to begin on June 26 in Germany.
"Inasmuch as the Ukrainians are in a position to start a counteroffensive, it should be supported with equipment that they demand from us," he said.
A victory for Ukraine -- or failure for Russia -- would at least see Ukraine regain the status quo that was there before Russia invaded, he said.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, BBC, CNN, and TASS
Russia's Lavrov In Iran To Discuss Nuclear Deal, Cooperation On Energy
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Iran as negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain stalled.
Lavrov arrived on June 22 for a two-day visit that Iranian state media and TASS said included a meeting with hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Iranian state TV showed Lavrov meeting with Raisi but gave no details.
Iran's state news agency IRNA said Lavrov would meet Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on June 23.
Lavrov and Iranian officials will discuss the nuclear deal -- reached in 2015 with Iran by Russia, Germany, France, Britain, China, and the United States -- as well as boosting bilateral and energy cooperation, Iranian state media said.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said earlier this week that Lavrov's visit was aimed at "expanding cooperation with the Eurasian region and the Caucasus."
Moscow said last month that Russia and Iran had discussed swapping supplies for oil and gas as well as setting up a logistics hub. The economies of the two countries have been heavily impacted by Western sanctions.
Those against Russia came after it launched its military operation in Ukraine.
Harsh sanctions against Iran include those reimposed after Washington withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that the Russian and Iranian diplomats would exchange views on a number of pressing international issues, including the situation around the talks to revive the nuclear deal, Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, and Yemen.
Indirect talks between Iranian and U.S. negotiators to reinstate the nuclear deal have been on hold since March.
The main sticking point is Tehran's demand that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps from the U.S. list of designated terrorist organizations.
With reporting by Reuters and TASS
Russian Prosecutors Seek Life In Prison For Suspects In 2011 Murder Of Daghestani Journalist
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia – More than a decade after prominent journalist Khadzhimurad Kamalov was gunned down in Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan, prosecutors have asked a court to sentence three of the alleged perpetrators to life in prison.
Prosecutors asked a court in the southwestern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on June 22 to hand life sentences to former Daghestani Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Isayev and two other men, Murad Shuaibov and Magomed Khazamov.
Prosecutors seek 15 years in prison for a fourth defendant, Magomed Abigasanov, who made a deal with investigators.
Prosecutors laid out their sentencing requests in the high-profile trial, which started in November 2020 and has yet to return verdicts.
Kamalov, the editor and publisher of weekly newspaper Chernovik, was shot dead in mid-December 2011 outside the newspaper's office in Makhachkala, capital of Daghestan.
Kamalov's newspaper was known for extensive reporting on police abuses in the fight against an Islamist insurgency that originated in neighboring Chechnya and spread across the North Caucasus.
Kamalov's brother, Magdi Kamalov, said after prosecutors demanded the harsh sentences on June 22 that he is confident that more people were involved in the murder of his brother, adding that investigators were unable to find all people directly involved in the crime.
Kamalov's murder was harshly criticized by international and domestic human rights organizations.
The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said at the time that Kamalov's murder "sends a chilling message to journalists" seeking to uncover official corruption and called on Russian authorities to conduct a "thorough, transparent, and independent" investigation into the journalist's killing and bring the perpetrators to justice promptly.
Amnesty International Declares Russian Price-Tag Artist Prisoner Of Conscience
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Amnesty International has recognized a Russian artist arrested for using price tags in a store in St. Petersburg to distribute information about Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as a prisoner of conscience.
"Amnesty International considers Aleksandra Skochilenko a prisoner of conscience and demands her immediate and unconditional release. The case against her must be stopped and the repressive article No. 207.3 of the Criminal Code abolished," Amnesty International said in a June 22 statement.
Skochilenko is accused of replacing price tags in a supermarket on March 31 with pieces of paper containing "knowingly false information about the use of the Russian armed forces."
Skochilenko has said her actions were not about the army but instead an attempt to propagate peace.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that introduced Article No. 207.3 to the Criminal Code. It allows lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian armed forces that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Skochilenko's lawyer, Yana Nepovinnova, said on June 9 her client was forcibly taken to a psychiatric clinic for what investigators called a "medical examination" that may last for up to three weeks.
Amnesty International has called the current-day usage of psychiatric clinics in cases against dissidents "a punitive measure" that was "well tried and tested during the Soviet period" to pressure those in detention.
Iranian Official Calls On Waste Contractors To Stop Using Child Labor
A senior Iranian judiciary official has warned that waste-recycling factories owned by municipal contractors have been employing children in an "organized" manner.
Mohammad Fathi, director-general of the judiciary's Office of Women and Family Affairs, said on June 22 that municipal contractors had been "forcing children to work long hours in completely harmful conditions" and called on the contractors to improve monitoring of worksites.
The warning came after another official, Mehdi Aghrarian, the head of the Legal and Supervision Commission of the Tehran city council, called for an end to the practice.
"Garbage collection is very difficult and children and adolescents should not be used under any circumstances," he said.
According to the website IranKargar, which covers labor news in Iran, about 14,000 garbage collectors are working in Tehran, one-third of whom are children. The waste trade in Iran is estimated to be worth about $1.5 billion annually.
Ahmad Ahmadi Sadr, the chief executive officer at the state welfare organization, told a meeting of the Special Working Group on the Prevention of Social Injuries on June 20 that the number of working children in the country had increased fivefold in the past year.
Iran's judiciary says it has no legal authority to act on the matter even though there is a ban on child labor.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Nazarbaev's Nephew Is Person Of Interest In Unspecified Criminal Case
NUR-SULTAN -- A nephew of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev is a person of interest in an unspecified criminal case, the deputy chairman of the Committee of National Security (KNB) has said.
Asqar Amirkhanov added that Samat Abish had been questioned by KNB investigators but did not specify if he was currently in custody.
Abish, 43, was dismissed as KNB deputy chief in January days after mass anti-government protests turned violent, leaving at least 230 people dead in the former Soviet Central Asian republic.
Following the protests, Abish's boss, one of Nazarbaev's closest associates, KNB Chairman Karim Masimov, and his three other deputies were arrested on high-treason charges.
Amirkhanov's announcement about Abish came one day after the Financial Monitoring Agency said a lawsuit had been filed by the owners of a financial-services company against Nursultan Nazarbaev's younger brother, Bolat Nazarbaev, accusing him of illegally taking over the firm. The 69-year-old Bolat Nazarbaev is believed to be in Dubai.
Nursultan Nazarbaev, 81, and his clan lost power and influence after the January protests.
Nazarbaev resigned as president in 2019, picking longtime ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as his successor.
But he retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying the powers as "elbasy," the leader of the nation. Many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
The protests in January started over a fuel-price hike and spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that has long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Timur Kulibaev, Nazarbaev's billionaire son-in-law, also resigned as chairman of the oil-rich country's main business-lobby group.
Since then, several other relatives and those close to the family have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
Earlier in June, a Toqaev-initiated referendum amended the constitution, removing all mentions of Nazarbaev.
- By Dilara Isa
Kazakh Opposition Activist's Appeal Against Seven-Year Sentence Denied
SHYMKENT, Kazakhstan -- A court in the southern Kazakh city of Shymkent has rejected an appeal filed by lawyers of opposition activist Erulan Amirov of a lower court's ruling sentencing him to seven years in prison on terrorism charges.
The Shymkent City Court pronounced its decision on June 22.
Amirov rejects the charges, and his lawyer, Murat Zholshiev, told RFE/RL that the ruling will be appealed.
On May 16, the Al-Farabi district court in Shymkent sentenced Amirov after finding him guilty of inciting social hatred, propagating terrorism, and involvement in the activities of a banned organization.
An RFE/RL correspondent said a bruise could be seen on Amirov's head in the courtroom that day, but when asked about it, the activist answered that he was "scared" to talk about it.
Amirov, who went on trial in January, was arrested in April 2021. But his family only learned that he was being held in a detention center in Shymkent in December, after what a Kazakh human rights group said was attempt to commit suicide.
Sharipa Niyazova, his mother, and his lawyer say the activist suffers from psychiatric disorders.
Kazakh human rights organizations have declared Amirov a political prisoner and have demanded his release.
The charges against Amirov stem from his posts on social media criticizing the authorities and for his participation in unsanctioned protest rallies organized by the banned Koshe (Street) political party.
Many activists across the Central Asian country have been handed prison terms or parole-like restricted-freedom sentences in recent years for their involvement in the activities of the Koshe party and its affiliated Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement.
The DVK is led by Mukhtar Ablyazov, the fugitive former head of Kazakhstan's BTA Bank and outspoken critic of the government.
Human Rights Watch earlier this year criticized the Kazakh government for using anti-extremism laws as a tool to persecute critics and civic activists.
The authorities have insisted there are no political prisoners in the country.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service
HRW Demands Immediate Release Of Two Tajik Bloggers
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has demanded Tajik officials immediately release two independent bloggers arrested last week and drop "bogus charges" against them.
In a statement on June 22, HRW said that Abdullo Ghurbati and Daleri Imomali, who were detained on June 15 and sent to pretrial detention for two months three days later, "are being targeted for their professional activities, despite being protected by Tajikistan’s laws and international obligations on freedom of expression and media freedom.”
“Criticizing state institutions is not a crime, and the bloggers should be released immediately and all charges against them dropped,” HRW's Central Asia researcher, Syinat Sultanalieva, said in the statement.
Authorities accuse Ghurbati of beating a police officer at the Shohmansur district police station in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, a charge that could carry a fine or a two-year prison sentence.
Imomali was charged with illegal entrepreneurship and premeditated false denunciation.
The two have denied the accusations and pleaded not guilty.
“Critical voices and opinions are important for a democratic society and stifling them is a violation of international human rights norms on freedom of expression,” Sultanalieva said.
“Journalists and bloggers currently in detention for their work should be released and their cases independently reviewed,” she added.
The two bloggers' arrests came after an outcry by human rights advocates and media groups over an attack on journalists from RFE/RL's Tajik Service and Current Time last month. Tajik authorities have launched a probe into the incident.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has been criticized by international human rights groups for years over his disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Noted Ukrainian Photographer Levin Was Executed By Russian Troops, Says RSF
An investigation conducted by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) concludes that noted Ukrainian photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin, along with a soldier who was accompanying him for security, was executed by Russian troops near Kyiv in March as they searched for a piece of photographic equipment they had lost.
The Paris-based RSF said in a report that investigations it conducted from May 24 to June 3 as well as information and evidence obtained indicate that Levin and Oleksiy Chernyshov were executed by Russian soldiers in a forest around the village of Moshchun near Kyiv on March 13, "possibly after being interrogated and even tortured."
The investigation, conducted by Arnaud Froger, the head of RSF’s investigation desk, and Patrick Chauvel, a French war photo reporter who had worked with Levin in Ukraine, concluded that Levin and Chernyshov were captured by Russian soldiers while trying to locate a drone Levin used for his coverage of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, launched on February 24.
RSF said the compiled evidence, including bullets, identity documents, items with DNA traces attesting to the presence of Russian soldiers at the scene, Levin's charred Ford Maverick car, and other items, allowed it to conclude that Levin and his bodyguard were executed.
“Analysis of the photos of the crime scene, the observations made on the spot, and the material evidence recovered clearly point to an execution that may have been preceded by interrogation or even acts of torture," Christophe Deloire, RSF secretary-general, said in a statement.
"In the context of a war heavily marked by propaganda and Kremlin censorship, Maks Levin and his friend paid with their lives for their fight for reliable information. We owe them the truth. And we will fight to identify and find those who executed them," Deloire added.
The 40-year-old Levin is one of eight journalists killed in the course of their work since the start of the war in Ukraine. His body was found in the forest on April 2.
A father of four, he had been working with many Ukrainian and international media outlets, including Reuters, the BBC, and Associated Press.
Bulgarian Cabinet Collapses In No-Confidence Vote
Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's six-month-old government has been toppled in a no-confidence vote over disagreements on the economy and whether Sofia should drop opposition to North Macedonia's European Union accession.
Opposition parties and the There Is Such a People (ITN) party, a former ally in Petkov's coalition government, combined for 123 votes to 116 backing Petkov's government.
The vote means Petkov's centrist Continue the Change (PP) party has a second chance to propose a government. If it fails to do so, two more attempts by other parties can be made before the president must appoint a caretaker cabinet and call snap elections.
It would be Bulgaria's fourth parliamentary elections since April 2021.
"This vote is only one small step in a very long way," Petkov said following the vote. "What they fail to understand is that this is not the way to win the Bulgarian people."
Petkov said he and his party would send letters to all members of parliament explaining the principles and goals of a possible successor government. Speaking to Nova TV, he said if they did not respond, "we are going to the polls."
The no-confidence motion was proposed by the opposition GERB party of conservative former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and backed by ITN leader Slavi Trifonov, who set the no-confidence vote in motion two weeks ago when he withdrew ITN from the coalition.
Petkov declared after the vote that his PP party will not give up fighting for a Bulgaria that is "without a mafia" and "a successful European country."
He added that it was an "honor" to lead a government overthrown by Borisov, Trifonov, former member of parliament Delyan Peevski, who has been hit by U.S. sanctions for his alleged role in corruption, and Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova.
Petkov, a 42-year-old Harvard graduate, has pledged to tackle corruption and took an unusually strong stance against Russia despite Sofia's traditionally friendly relations with Moscow.
Petkov fired his defense minister in February for refusing to call the Russian invasion of Ukraine "war" and backed EU sanctions against Moscow.
The ITN left the coalition after accusing Petkov of disregarding Bulgaria's interests by pushing to lift its veto on North Macedonia's EU accession talks under pressure from its EU and NATO allies.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who visited Bulgaria earlier this month, urged Sofia to drop its opposition to North Macedonia's EU aspirations over a series of language and historical disagreements.
Bulgaria is also grappling with high inflation, which has surged to a 24-year high last month when it reached 15.6 percent.
Fresh polls are likely to benefit Borisov's GERB party as well as pro-Russian parties like the nationalist Revival as the economic woes and the war in Ukraine polarize society.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
