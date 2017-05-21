Moldovan Police Halt LGBT March To Avoid Clash With Counterprotesters

A protest march organized by Moldova's LGBT community on May 21 in the capital, Chisinau, was halted after just several hundred meters as police sought to avert a confrontation with counterprotesters. Wearing white shirts with the logo of the No Fear social campaign, participants in the LGBT march were evacuated in buses by police after the march route was blocked by counterprotesters, who described themselves as "Orthodox priests and believers." The march had been called to protest what members of the LGBT community perceive as antigay legislation in Moldova. Meanwhile, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who has been critical of the LGBT community and its march, attended a separate counterrally in downtown Chisinau, called the Traditional Family Festival. (RFE/RL's Moldovan Service)