Son Of Moldovan Ex-President Lucinschi Convicted Of Money Laundering, Sentenced To Prison

A son of former Moldovan President Petru Lucinschi, Chiril Lucinschi, has been sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison on corruption charges that he says are trumped up.

A court in Chisinau sentenced Chiril Lucinschi on April 4, after convicting him of money laundering. It also fined him 27,500 leus ($1,600).

Lucinschi was detained in May 2017, days after he publicly abandoned his mandate as a lawmaker.

The charges against him are linked to a high-profile $1 billion bank fraud involving three major Moldovan banks -- Banca de Economii, Banca Sociala, and Unibank.

Lucinschi has maintained his innocence and called the case against him politically motivated.

Petru Lucinschi was Moldova's second post-Soviet president, holding the top office in the economically struggling country of 3.5 million from 1997 to 2001.

Based on reporting by Newsmaker.md and Publika.md

