Moldova's Presidential Pooch Takes A Bite Out Of International Relations During Austrian Leader's Visit
A dog belonging to Moldovan President Maia Sandu bit the hand of visiting Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen, causing what the Austrian leader’s office called a “small wound.” Video posted by local media showed van der Bellen leaning over to pet the dog -- named Codrut -- when the animal jumped and snapped at the Austrian president in the Chisinau on November 17. “It was a small wound that was treated with a bandage,” van der Bellen’s office told dpa. “Everyone who knows me knows I’m a big dog lover and can understand his excitement,” van der Bellen, 79, said later. Sandu apologized, saying Codrut had become frightened by the presence of so many people.
Russia Reportedly Summons Czech Charge D'Affaires Over Asset Freeze
Russia's Foreign Ministry on November 18 said it had summoned the Czech Republic's temporary charge d'affaires in Russia the previous day over Prague's decision to freeze Russian state-owned properties, Russia’s RIA news agency reported. The Czech government on November 15 said it had frozen Russian state-owned properties on its territory, expanding its sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine. The Kremlin said the move was illegal and that Moscow may retaliate against what it called a hostile step.
Armenian Prime Minister Says Baku, Yerevan 'Still Speaking Different Diplomatic Languages' In Peace Talks
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has said that while Yerevan and Baku have agreed on basic principles for a peace treaty, the two sides are "still speaking different diplomatic languages" in talks.
Addressing the fall session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) that opened in Yerevan on November 18, Pashinian lamented that Azerbaijan has yet to publicly commit to three principles for achieving peace that he said have already been agreed upon.
Pashinian also said the lack of commitment deepens the atmosphere of mistrust and that rhetoric from Azerbaijani officials leaves open the prospect for renewed "military aggression" against Armenia.
"Yerevan and Baku still speak different diplomatic languages," he said, adding that "we often do not understand each other."
Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have held several rounds of peace talks under EU mediation after Baku launched a lightning offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh that ended three decades of rule by ethnic Armenians in the disputed territory.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the last three decades over the region, which had been a majority ethnic-Armenian enclave since the Soviet collapse and is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory.
The region initially came under the control of ethnic-Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, in separatist fighting that ended in 1994.
During a war in 2020, however, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.
After a cease-fire agreement was quickly reached between ethnic-Armenian forces and Azerbaijan following Baku's offensive in September, nearly 100,000 ethnic Armenians fled to Armenia as Baku took control of the whole of Nagorno-Karabakh.
"We have good and bad news about the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process," Pashinian was quoted as saying.
"It is good that the basic principles of peace with Azerbaijan have been agreed upon," he said, referring to three principles for peace that he announced in late October had been worked out during talks with Aliyev in Brussels that were mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.
Those principles, he told the Armenian parliament at the time, were: Armenia and Azerbaijan recognizing each other's territorial integrity, that the delimitation of the countries' borders be based on the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, and that regional trade, transport, and communication be opened while respecting sovereign jurisdictions.
The downside is that by not acknowledging the agreement, Pashinian said, Baku was deepening the atmosphere of mistrust.
Pashinian also accused Azerbaijani officials of calling Armenia "Western Azerbaijan."
"This seems to us to be a preparation for a new war, a new military aggression against Armenia, and it is one of the main obstacles to progress in the peace process,” Pashinian said.
The Armenian prime minister's comments came after Baku said on November 16 that it would not participate in normalization talks at the foreign-minister level with Yerevan that were planned in the United States this month.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said the decision was in response to what it called "one-sided and biased remarks" made by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien against Azerbaijan.
In September, Baku withdrew from two meetings planned by the European Union. The same month Aliyev refused to attend a round of negotiations with Pashinian that were to be mediated by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and the EU's Michel.
Baku cited France's allegedly "biased position" against Armenia as the reason for skipping those talks in Spain.
During the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly session in Yerevan on November 17, Armenian parliament speaker Alen Simonian said there was a historic opportunity to establish peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Simonian also said Armenia is sincerely interested in normalizing relations with Turkey, having open borders and transportation links in the region, and engaging in negotiations without preconditions.
“I have a great hope that these negotiations will yield the desired results in the near future,” Simonian said, stressing that the region needs peace.
On November 17, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Pia Kauma welcomed Armenia's expressed interest in reaching a deal with Azerbaijan.
“It is important to maintain momentum in the peace process and for Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach a full settlement,” Kauma said. “We recognize that the background is very painful, but despite the difficulties, this moment should be seen as an opportunity for all to forge a new path for the region based on peaceful coexistence, mutual security, and economic prosperity.”
- By dpa
Demand For Probe After Taliban Official Visits Cologne Mosque
The appearance of a high-ranking Afghan Taliban official at a mosque in the German city of Cologne has sparked outrage from the government as well as the local authorities. "We strongly condemn the appearance of Taliban representative Abdul Bari Omar in Cologne," the Foreign Office wrote on its official account on X, formerly known as Twitter. The government had not been informed about the trip and the official -- from Afghanistan's food and drug administration -- had not been issued a visa before traveling to Germany. A local Afghan cultural association had organized the event.
Russia Places Former Central Banker Aleksashenko On Wanted List
Russia's Interior Ministry has placed Sergei Aleksashenko, formerly a deputy governor of the Bank of Russia and a deputy finance minister, on its wanted list, Russian state news agencies reported on November 18. Aleksashenko, who has criticized Russia's war in Ukraine, has been living in exile in the United States after falling out with President Vladimir Putin's government and had already been designated a "foreign agent." TASS reported that Aleksashenko had been added to the Interior Ministry's wanted list on an unspecified criminal charge. Russian lawmaker Vasiliy Piskarev this week alleged Aleksashenko was engaged in shaping sanctions against Russia.
Major Russian Drone Attack Targets Infrastructure In Southern, Northern Ukraine
A large-scale overnight drone attack launched from Russian territory struck infrastructure in southern and northern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said on November 18.
The Ukrainian Air Force claimed its air defenses shot down 29 out of 38 Iranian drones used in the attack. It was the largest number of drones launched in an overnight attack by Russia since September 30, according to air force figures.
"Unfortunately, an energy infrastructure facility was hit in the Odesa region," the press service of the southern military command said on Telegram on November 18. "One civilian employee was injured and hospitalized. An administration building was damaged. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished."
Two infrastructure facilities were also reportedly damaged in the northern Chernihiv region, located on Ukraine's border with Russia and Belarus.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he expects Russia to step up its attacks on Ukraine's energy and heating infrastructure ahead of winter. Last year, millions of civilians were left without power and heat for extended periods of time during freezing temperatures in what was seen as an attempt by Russia to break their will.
Zelenskiy said on November 16 that Russia was "accumulating" missiles in preparation for the expected attacks and that while Ukraine's air defenses would not provide "100 percent" protection, the country's air defenses were better than last year.
Kyiv was also targeted in the overnight drone attacks, according to officials. All of the drones launched against the Ukrainian capital were downed as they approached the city, the officials said.
The Ukrainian Air Force announced an air alert in the evening of November 17 advising residents in many areas of Kyiv to stay in shelters.
On the southern front, Ukraine's armed forces command said on November 18 that its troops "continue to hold positions on the east bank of the Dnieper River" in Russian-occupied territory of the southern Kherson region.
"Our defenders are consolidating their positions and firing on the occupiers," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a briefing on its ongoing operations in the region.
The comments came a day after the Ukrainian military said it had established "several bridgeheads" on the east bank of the Dnieper River.
Ukrainian forces are trying to push Russian forces away from the Dnieper to stop the shelling of civilian areas on the Ukrainian-held west bank, the General Staff said on November 17.
Reports that Ukrainian forces have transported heavy military equipment and troops across the river and set up beachheads have fueled suggestions that Kyiv could be poised for a breakthrough on the southern front and open a new line of attack in the direction of the Crimean Peninsula.
The Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula has been controlled by Russia since 2014, when it was seized and illegally annexed by Moscow.
The Moscow Times, Noted For Its English Coverage Of Russia, Is Declared 'Foreign Agent'
The Russian Justice Ministry on November 17 added The Moscow Times, an online newspaper popular among Russia's expatriate community, to its list of “foreign agents.” The designation means increased financial scrutiny for those designated and requires them to prominently include the label on anything they publish. It was not immediately clear how the move would affect The Moscow Times, which moved its editorial operations out of Russia in 2022 after the passage of a law imposing stiff penalties for publishing anything that the government deems discredits the Russian military and its war in Ukraine.
Conference On Military-Industrial Cooperation Between U.S., Ukraine To Take Place In December
Ukraine and the United States will hold a conference in December to explore military-industrial cooperation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the U.S. National Security Council (NSC) said on November 17.
Zelenskiy said in his evening address that during his visit to Washington, he and President Joe Biden “agreed on specific steps we can take together” and these steps “will undoubtedly strengthen both Americans and Ukrainians, as well as our partners."
Specifics of the arrangement were discussed recently with the participation of Andriy Yermak, head of the president's office, and others on the government team, he said.
"In December of this year, a special conference involving Ukrainian and American industries, government officials, and other state actors will take place -- everyone involved in organizing our defense," Zelenskiy said.
He said Kyiv and Washington are "actively progressing" on the joint arms production issue.
The U.S. government will host the conference on December 6-7, NSC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
U.S. and Ukrainian industry and government representatives will use the conference “to explore opportunities for co-production and other industrial cooperation in Ukraine,” she said, adding the event is part of the U.S. government’s "efforts to significantly increase weapons production to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom and security.”
The conference follows the International Defense Industries Forum hosted by Ukraine on September 29 and reinforces long-term commitments to the U.S. defense industrial base, Ukraine’s economic recovery, and "the joint commitment to enhance industrial, armaments, and security cooperation between both nations,” Watson said.
Kyiv has been ramping up efforts to produce its own weapons amid concerns that supplies from the West might slow down. It also hopes joint ventures with international armament producers can help revive its domestic industry.
Efforts to increase military industrial cooperation with other countries is not limited to the United States.
In October, Ukraine set up a joint defense venture with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG to service and repair Western weapons sent to help Kyiv against Russia's full-scale invasion. The venture will help with the localization of some key equipment produced by Rheinmetall, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in announcing the venture.
It will bring "cooperation between our countries to a qualitatively new level and will allow us to build together the arsenal of the free world," Shmyhal said.
With reporting by Reuters
ICJ Order Says Baku Must Ensure Safety Of People Who Want To Return To Nagorno-Karabakh
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has published a preliminary order calling on Azerbaijan to ensure the safety of people who want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh following the Azerbaijani military's lightning offensive in September that resulted in Baku regaining control of the disputed territory.
The ICJ decision on November 17 concluded that pending a final decision in the case, Azerbaijan must ensure that people who left Nagorno-Karabakh after September 19 and wish to return “are able to do so in a safe, unimpeded, and expeditious manner.”
The same applies to people who wish to depart Nagorno-Karabakh, while those who wish to stay must remain “free from the use of force or intimidation that may cause them to flee,” the court said in its decision, approved 13-2 by the judges.
The judges also called on Azerbaijan to “protect and preserve registration, identity, and private property documents and records” of people in the region and told the country to submit a report to the UN's top court within eight weeks on the steps taken to apply the provisional measures.
The decision is a preliminary step in a case brought by Armenia accusing Azerbaijan of breaching an international convention against racial discrimination linked to Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan also has brought a case against Armenia alleging breaches of the same convention. It is likely to take years to resolve the cases.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Baku welcomed the court's decision, saying it confirms the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
"It is worth noting that the court also rejected the groundless and ridiculous request to withdraw the personnel of all the military and law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan from the Karabakh region," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
According to the statement, the measures mentioned by the court accept the already declared policy of the Azerbaijani government regarding the Armenian residents of Karabakh.
"This includes our commitment to ensure the safety and security of all residents, regardless of national or ethnic origin," it said.
The decision released on November 17 comes after Armenia asked The Hague-based ICJ to order so-called provisional measures guaranteeing safety and protecting property and identity documents.
Armenia made the request after Azerbaijan's army routed ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh in a 24-hour campaign that began on September 19. The region's separatist government agreed within weeks to disband itself by the end of the year, prompting tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians to flee Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's statement reiterated the country's position that it did not force out any ethnic Armenians and that many left despite the government's call for them to stay.
Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov pledged at a hearing before the ICJ in October that Azerbaijan would do all it could to ensure the safety and rights of all citizens in the region.
The court said on November 17 that the pledges “are binding and create legal obligations for Azerbaijan.”
The ICJ decision also said that Azerbaijan’s operation in Nagorno-Karabakh took place in the context of “the long-standing exposure of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh to a situation of vulnerability and social precariousness.”
It said the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh “have been severely impacted by the long-lasting disruption of the connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia via the Lachin Corridor.”
With reporting by AP
Pakistan's Deportation Of Afghans 'Couldn't Have Happened At A Worse Time,' UNHCR Says
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Afghanistan says the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Afghans from Pakistan threatens to deepen the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The agency said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 17 that most of the returning Afghans have neither jobs nor homes and noted that Pakistan undertook the action just before winter. “The mass arrivals couldn’t have happened at a worse time,” UNHCR Afghanistan said. Islamabad announced last month that more than 1.7 million undocumented foreigners must leave by November 1 or face arrests and deportations. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
'Serious Damage': Ukraine Attributes Destruction Of Russian Ships To Innovative Use Of Drones
The Russian fleet has suffered "serious damage" largely caused by Ukrainian drones, according to Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, who said the tactics have made Ukraine the driver of a new type of naval warfare.
Pletenchuk, speaking on Ukrainian television on November 17, claimed that 15 Russian ships have been destroyed and 12 damaged since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"Not all of this is the result of the work of our drones,” he said, but they have caused “quite a lot of damage to enemy ships.”
Pletenchuk said this has made Ukraine a leader in “a new level of application of unmanned systems,” and is recognized as such.
“We have a separate team...that [uses] both surface and underwater drones. And not only for reconnaissance and demining, but also for destruction," Pletenchuk said.
Russian forces in the Black Sea have recently "reduced significantly" thanks to the work of the Ukrainian defense forces, he claimed. He added that the Russian military has been forced to "remain as far away as possible and is significantly limited in its actions," though the Ukrainian military previously has said that bad weather in autumn and winter typically forces Russian missile carriers to move into their base ports.
While the Russian position could be described as defensive, the enemy still has cruise missile carriers at its disposal, meaning the danger is still present, he noted.
Pletenchuk added that Ukrainian forces will continue their moves to weaken the Russian fleet.
"Of course, we will expand our influence at the first opportunity," he said.
Russia has repeatedly claimed to have shot down drones over Crimea that appeared headed for its assets on the peninsula.
The Russian Defense Ministry said last week that a Ukrainian attack involving multiple drones on the Moscow-occupied Crimea region was repelled by Russian air defenses. A ministry statement said nine drones were destroyed and eight others were intercepted off the Black Sea coast of Crimea.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last month pledged to keep pressure on Russian-occupied Crimea after an attempted drone attack on the Moscow fleet installation in Sevastopol.
Zelenskiy said on October 24 that while Ukrainian forces have not yet gained full fire control over Crimea and surrounding waters, the “illusions” of Russia's domination of Crimea “are melting."
Afghanistan's Acting UN Representative Demands Release Of Women's Rights Activist
The acting head of the Afghan UN mission has requested the release of Afghan dissident Parisa Azada. Naseer Ahmed Faiq said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the detention of Azada by the Taliban is an act against Islamic and cultural values, as well as the fundamentals of human rights and freedom. His post on November 16 strongly condemned the arrest and demanded Azada’s immediate release, as well as the release of other women and human rights defenders. The Taliban arrested Azada, a member of the Women's Movement for Justice and Freedom, last week in Kabul. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
EU Slams Russia's 'Shameful' Use Of Migrants At Finnish Border
The European Union on November 17 accused Russia of making a "shameful" use of migrants to put pressure on other countries, saying it had noted an increased number of undocumented asylum seekers crossing Russia's border to Finland. Helsinki announced on November 16 that it will close four of its eight border crossings with Russia beginning this weekend because of the increased flow of asylum seekers. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said Russia was deliberately seeking to destabilize his country in response to its accession to NATO this year.
Armenia To Formally Join ICC In February
Armenia has formally handed in its request to join the International Criminal Court (ICC) and will become a member in February, The Hague-based tribunal announced on November 17. Yerevan last month signed the ratification of the Rome Statute that recognizes the ICC's jurisdiction. Armenia says this would allow the court's prosecutors to investigate alleged crimes committed in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku in September retook complete control of the region after a lightning offensive, resulting in some 120,000 ethnic Armenians fleeing across the border into Armenia. Yerevan has accused Baku of "ethnic cleansing" in the region, a claim Azerbaijan strongly denies.
Russian Supreme Court To Hear Justice Ministry Lawsuit Calling For LGBT Movement To Be Designated 'Extremist'
The Russian Supreme Court will hear a lawsuit filed by the Justice Ministry calling for the "international LGBT movement" to be designated "extremist" and its activities in Russia banned.
The lawsuit will be heard on November 30, according to the Justice Ministry's website.
The lawsuit, filed on November 17, alleges that "signs and manifestations of an extreme nature" had been identified in the "activities of the LGBT movement operating on the territory of the Russian Federation."
The activities, the ministry added, included "the incitement of social and religious hatred" that it said violate Russia's Law on Countering Extremist Activity.
The ministry did not define what it considered the "international LGBT movement" to be in its lawsuit.
In 2013, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the country's so-called "gay propaganda" law, which introduced harsh restrictions against the positive depiction of or raising awareness of homosexuality, which was decriminalized in Russia in the 1990s.
Since then, LGBT rights campaigners and hate-crime researchers have reported a notable uptick in violence and harassment against gays and lesbians, often from conservative activists or those espousing Orthodox Christian beliefs.
In 2022, Putin signed an expanded version of the law making it illegal for anyone in Russia to promote same-sex relationships or suggest that nonheterosexual orientations were "normal."
In July, Putin signed into law legislation banning "medical interventions aimed at changing the sex of a person” and changing one's gender in official documents or public records.
The latest legislation also bars transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents and bans marriages in which one person has "changed gender."
Russia's law has been widely criticized by rights watchdogs, the European Court of Human Rights, and the UN Human Rights Committee, which ruled in 2018 that the legislation violated international human rights agreements.
Speaking at a culture event in St. Petersburg on November 17, Putin called LGBT people “part of the society, too" and said they are entitled to winning various arts and culture awards. He did not comment on the Justice Ministry's lawsuit targeting the "international LGBT movement."
He also said Moscow has "no conflict with European society," rather Russia is experiencing "difficult times" with the European elite.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Russian Lawmakers Approve Budget With Record Amount Devoted To Defense
The lower house of Russia’s parliament, the State Duma, approved a federal budget on November 17 that increases spending by around 25 percent in 2024 and devotes a record amount to defense. The budget for 2024-26 was developed specifically to fund the Russian military and to mitigate the impact of “17,500 sanctions” on Russia, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said. Under the spending plan, the country's largest ever, defense spending is expected to overtake social spending next year for the first time in modern Russian history.
U.K. Foreign Secretary Visits Moldova, Discusses Black Sea Security
Britain's new foreign secretary, David Cameron, visited Moldova after his trip to Ukraine and discussed security in the Black Sea and bilateral cooperation with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, the president's office said on November 17. Cameron arrived in Moldova's capital, Chisinau, on November 16 after a two-day visit to Ukraine, where he held talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and traveled to the southern Odesa region, which borders Moldova. Pro-European Sandu has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, accused Moscow of plotting to oust her, and thrown her weight behind a drive for Moldova to secure European Union membership.
Tajikistan To Link Up With China Telecoms Network
Tajikistan on November 17 announced plans to link with China's telecommunications network in order to improve the mountainous, landlocked country's Internet access as Beijing's influence in Central Asia grows. Tajikistan has one of the slowest Internet services in the world despite improvements in recent years, with all traffic going through a center controlled by a government monopoly. The project will be carried out alongside the construction of a highway linking Dushanbe, the country's capital in the west, with a town on its border with China, according to state news agency Khovar.
Ukraine Says It Has Established 'Several Bridgeheads' Along East Bank Of Dnieper River
The Ukrainian military says it has established "several bridgeheads" on the eastern banks of the Dnieper River in Russian-occupied territory of the southern Kherson region following a "series of successful operations."
The Ukrainian Marine Corps said in a statement published on Facebook on November 17 that operations were continuing on the eastern banks of the Dnieper and that Russian forces had suffered heavy losses "in manpower and equipment."
Ukrainian forces are trying to push Russian forces away from the Dnieper to stop the shelling of civilian areas on the Ukrainian-held west bank, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on November 17.
Russian authorities in the Kherson region and Russian state news agencies earlier this week acknowledged that the river had been crossed by Ukrainian forces.
Russia's TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, reported this week that Russian commanders had ordered a "regrouping" of forces amid heavy fighting on the eastern banks of the Dnieper.
The stories were withdrawn without explanation within minutes of their publication on November 13, and the Russian Defense Ministry described the reports as a "provocation."
On November 15, Russian authorities in the Kherson region for the first time acknowledged the presence of Ukrainian troops on the eastern banks of the Dnieper, saying they were concentrated near a railway bridge leading to the village of Krynky.
The Ukrainian operations center on a 45-kilometer stretch of Russian-controlled territory opposite Kherson, the regional capital retaken by Ukrainian forces one year ago.
The Dnieper River is seen as a formidable barrier to Ukraine's months-long counteroffensive to retake Russian-controlled territory in southern Ukraine. To this point, the Ukrainian counteroffensives launched in June in the southeast and east have thus far not produced the anticipated results, prompting concerns from some of Ukraine's Western allies.
Reports that Ukrainian forces have transported heavy military equipment and troops across the river and set up beachheads have fueled suggestions that Kyiv could be poised for a breakthrough on the southern front and open a new line of attack in the direction of the Crimean Peninsula, which has been controlled by Russia since 2014, when it was seized and illegally annexed by Moscow.
“The Ukrainians have seen an opportunity there and taken it,” said a Western official with intelligence knowledge speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive information.
Ukraine has portions of three brigades across the river and is expected to make small gains as the Russians have so far been unable to push them back, according to the official and others who spoke with the AP.
The head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, confirmed earlier this week that Ukraine had established a foothold on the eastern side of the Dnieper River. He also said Ukrainian troops had covered 70 percent of the distance toward Crimea, which he said Kyiv aims to "demilitarize."
Washington Reaffirms Support For Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Talks After Baku Cancels Visit
Washington has reaffirmed its support for peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia after Baku pulled out of an upcoming U.S.-hosted meeting citing allegedly “biased” remarks by a U.S. State Department official.
During a November 16 press briefing, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller reiterated that Washington continues "to support peace talks to resolve the issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”
“We would encourage the two parties to engage in those talks, whether they are here, whether they are somewhere else, and that’ll continue to be our policy,” he added.
The comments came after Baku said on November 16 that it would not participate in normalization talks with Yerevan that were planned in the United States this month.
"We do not consider it possible to hold the proposed meeting on the level of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington on November 20, 2023," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The Foreign Ministry said the decision was in response to what it called "one-sided and biased remarks" made by the assistant U.S. secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, James O'Brien, in reference to Azerbaijan's lightning offensive in September that resulted in Baku regaining control of the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
WATCH: Ethnic Armenian Rafik Sarkisian rode his beloved horse from Nagorno-Karabakh to safety in Armenia after Azerbaijani forces attacked Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19. He traveled for over 24 hours before a local Armenian family took in the exhausted 60-year-old.
O'Brian said during a U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee meeting on November 15 that "nothing will be normal with Azerbaijan after the events of September 19 until we see progress on the peace track."
"We've canceled a number of high-level visits, condemned [Baku's] actions," O'Brian added.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said the comments "were a blow to bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United States."
The September offensive ended three decades of rule by ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the last three decades over the region, which had been a majority ethnic Armenian enclave since the Soviet collapse.
The region initially came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, in separatist fighting that ended in 1994. During a war in 2020, however, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.
Nearly 100,000 ethnic Armenians, most of the region's ethnic Armenian population, fled to Armenia after the latest offensive by Azerbaijan effectively gave Baku control over the rest of the region.
In its November 16 statement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also said that "such a unilateral approach by the United States could lead to the loss of the United States' mediation role."
The same day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said that Yerevan's "political will to sign, in the coming months, a peace agreement with Azerbaijan remains unwavering."
Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have held several rounds of talks under EU mediation, although Baku in September withdrew from two meetings planned by the European Union.
The same month, Aliyev also refused to attend a round of negotiations with Pashinian that were to be mediated by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and European Council President Charles Michel.
Baku cited France's allegedly "biased position" against Armenia as the reason for skipping those talks in Spain.
Russian Delegation Concludes Visit To North Korean Capital
A Russian delegation led by Natural Resources Minister Aleksandr Kozlov has left Pyongyang after a visit that North Korea's state media said was to discuss "cooperation in trade, economy, science, and technology." The delegation departed on November 17, the official Korean Central News Agency reported. South Korea has accused Pyongyang of having provided more than 1 million artillery rounds to Moscow for use in its war with Ukraine. Seoul says North Korea appears to have received advice on military satellite technology in return.
Violence Breaks Out At Protest To Demand Resignation Of Bulgarian Football Federation Leaders
A demonstration by thousands of Bulgarian football fans in Sofia to demand the resignation of the president of the Bulgarian Football Union (BFS) and its leadership turned violent on November 16, resulting in injuries and arrests.
Minutes before the kickoff of a qualifying match between Bulgaria and Hungary for next year’s European football championship, fans began throwing homemade bombs, stones, and plastic bottles at the police, who warned protesters to stop before using water cannon to break up the demonstration.
Dozens of people were arrested, and local media reported several injuries among protesters and the police.
Bulgarian fans are angry with the BFS over the national team's poor results, including recent losses to Albania in a friendly and to Lithuania in another qualifying match. Fans were further angered by a decision to move the November 16 match to Sofia and play it without fans in the stands.
The BFS was behind the decision to move the match from Plovdiv to Sofia, where it took place without an audience because of the “risk of riots.”
Fans said the move was “unprecedented” with no other case in football history in which a federation voluntarily asked to host a football match without fans.
Football fans and citizens for weeks have protested against the BFS and its leadership during domestic league matches, accusing it of mismanagement, corruption, lack of transparency, and a persistent refusal to take responsibility. BFS President Borislav Mihailov and the current management have headed the federation for 18 years.
The Bulgarian national team hasn't qualified for a major tournament in nearly two decades, and the match on November 16 against Hungary added further insult when it ended in a 2-2 draw. Bulgaria looked set to win until defender Alex Petkov put the ball in his own net seven minutes into stoppage time. The point gave Hungary what it needed to secure its spot at Euro 2024 in Germany.
The protest that took place before and during the match involved fans of different football teams and ordinary citizens, all demanding the resignation of Mihailov, who was goalkeeper and captain of the national team that placed fourth at the 1994 World Cup.
More than 3,000 people gathered around the cordoned-off perimeter of Sofia's Vasil Levski stadium, where thousands of police officers were also present.
The protest began peacefully with demonstrators chanting "Resignation," "Down with BFS," and "Mihailov out." Some held posters with slogans opposing the leadership of the football union and its president.
Shortly after 6:20 p.m., tensions escalated after some of the demonstrators started throwing objects at the police. After several warnings failed to calm the situation, they used two water cannons and pushed the crowd back toward the Sports Ministry building.
The protesters set fire to a bus, and dozens of garbage cans were turned over and their contents set on fire.
Video recordings said to be taken at the scene showed citizens being beaten and arrested. The police also raided a bar, beating the patrons and arresting some of them.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On U.A.E.-Based Maritime Companies, Vessels For Violating Price Cap On Russian Oil
The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on three maritime companies based in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) and three vessels owned by the companies for shipping Russian oil sold above a price cap imposed by the world’s major economies to reduce the amount of oil revenue Moscow has to fund its war in Ukraine.
The companies and the vessels are accused of engaging in the export of Russian crude oil priced above the $60 a barrel cap. The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in announcing the sanctions on November 16 that the vessels used “U.S.-person services while transporting the Russian-origin crude oil.”
The price cap bans Western companies from providing such services, including insurance, finance, and shipping, for Russian seaborne oil exports sold above $60 a barrel.
The Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized countries -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States -- imposed the price cap last year after ruling out an outright ban on Russian seaborne oil in order to keep the commodtity flowing. Australia later joined the G7 in enforcing the price cap.
“Shipping companies and vessels participating in the Russian oil trade while using Price Cap Coalition service providers should fully understand that we will hold them accountable for compliance,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in the Treasury Department’s statement.
The United States is committed to maintaining market stability in spite of Russia’s war against Ukraine while at the same time “cutting into the profits the Kremlin is using to fund its illegal war,” Adeyemo added.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the price cap continues to limit the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on global energy markets.
“Since our Coalition implemented the price cap policy, we have been clear in communicating that our aim is to prevent Russia from earning a steep wartime premium on its oil sales while also maintaining global energy market stability,” Miller said in a statement.
The action freezes any assets in U.S. jurisdiction owned by those targeted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.
The U.A.E.-based firms targeted are Kazan Shipping Incorporated, Progress Shipping Company Limited, and Gallion Navigation Incorporated. The vessels are the Kazan, Ligovsky Prospect, and NS Century, the Treasury Department said.
The action comes a month after the Treasury Department imposed the first sanctions on owners of tankers accused of carrying Russian oil priced above the cap. One of the owners is in Turkey, the other is in the U.A.E.
With reporting by Reuters
New U.S. Sanctions Take Aim At 'Russia's Malign Influence' In Balkans
The U.S. Treasury on November 16 imposed a broad set of sanctions on eight people and six entities across the Balkans accused of “perpetuating corruption and enabling Russian malign influence” in the region.
Included in the sanctions are Bosnian politicians who are accused of organized crime in Montenegro and firms and executives in North Macedonia tied to sanctioned Russians.
“Russia has continued to use its influence in the Western Balkans to stymie the region’s integration into international institutions and organizations, as well as leverage key jurisdictions to facilitate its aggressive destabilizing activities," Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a news release.
Three of the individuals designated for sanctions are Republika Srpska politicians Savo Cvijetinovic, a member of the executive board of Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik’s political party; Petar Djokic, the minister of industry, energy, and mining in Republika Srpska; and Dusko Perovic, the long-serving head of Republika Srpska’s office in Moscow.
Cvijetinovic is a representative of the Republika Srpska-based company BN Inzinjering, which facilitated the illegal transfer of helicopter engines manufactured in Ukraine to Russia, the Treasury Department said.
Djokic was sanctioned for his backing of a pipeline from Croatia to a Russian-owned refinery in Republika Srpska, a deal that the Treasury Department said threatens the terms of the Dayton agreement that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War.
The sanctions against Perovic were imposed because he has been integral in arranging interactions between Dodik and Russian officials, the department said.
Sanctions also were imposed against Miodrag “Daka” Davidovic in Montenegro, who, according to the department, has laundered money for decades for crime syndicates, and Branislav “Brano” Micunovic, who Treasury said for decades has been a leading figure in organized crime in Montenegro.
The Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on three people in North Macedonia -- Sergei Samsonenko, a dual citizen of Russia and North Macedonia and a wealthy businessman; his wife, Irina Samsonenko; and Ratka Kunoska Kamceva. In addition, several entities linked to Kamcev were designated for alleged corruption and ties to Russia.
The U.S. State Department on November 16 also announced sanctions involving individuals and entities in the Balkans, accusing them of having connections to “Russia’s malign influence in the region and the corruption that enables it.”
The State Department designated politicians Misa Vacic, president of the Serbian Right Party in Serbia, and Nenad Popovic, who served as a Serbia minister without portfolio from 2017 to 2022 and founded the nationalist Serbian People’s Party in 2014. In addition, 12 of their Russia-based business networks were blacklisted.
Vacic served as an observer in Russia’s sham referenda in 2022 for the purported annexation of the Moscow-occupied regions of Ukraine. Vacic claimed in interviews to be an international observer invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin and advocated for the annexation of the regions by Russia.
Popovic owns numerous companies and holdings in Serbia and Russia. Since the 1990s, he has used his Russian-based businesses to enrich himself and gain close connections with Kremlin senior leaders, the Treasury Department said.
The sanctions freeze any assets held by the individuals and entities in U.S. jurisdictions and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.
Kyrgyz Journalist Guljan Sheripbaeva Detained For At Least 48 Hours
The Kyrgyz State Committee of National Security has detained journalist Guljan Sheripbaeva for at least 48 hours on unspecified charges. Sheripbaeva's relatives told RFE/RL that the owner of the Nazar News website was detained on November 16 at her workplace in Bishkek. In recent months, Sheripbaeva posted several articles on social media criticizing the Central Asian government. She has been known as a supporter of the former deputy chief of the Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov, who in 2020-2021 was at the center of a scandal around a corruption scheme involving the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars out of Kyrgyzstan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
