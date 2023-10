Moldovan President Maia Sandu has said that she hopes that Moldova will be ready to join the European Union "earlier than 2030." Speaking to RFE/RL's Rikard Jozwiak in Prague, Sandu said Moldovans hope that "the EU will be ready to accept Moldova in the next few years." Sandu reiterated that "the peaceful solution is the only acceptable solution for the Transdniester conflict."