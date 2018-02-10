Moldova Says Troops To Join Military Maneuvers In Romania

The Moldovan Defense Ministry says its troops will participate in military exercises in Romania along with troops from the United States, Georgia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, and the host country.

The announcement on February 9 said some 60 service members and 12 vehicles from Moldova will join the Platinum Eagle exercises on February 12-16 in Romania's Babadag military range.

In 2017, the Defense Ministry renounced plans to participate in that year's version of the exercises after pro-Russian President Igor Dodon refused to sign a decree allowing the deployment.

Dodon said his country's participation in the maneuvers was "inappropriate," claiming he wanted to keep Moldovan forces neutral in global affairs.

Dodon is frequently at odds on foreign policy with a government that favors closer ties with the European Union and the United States. Dodon favors deepening the country's integration with Russia and former Soviet states.

Dodon also attempted to prevent Moldovan troops from participating in the September 8-23, 2017, multinational military exercises in Ukraine. But he was overruled by the government, allowing the forces to join the U.S.-led military drills involving some 1,800 troops from 14 countries.

The Platinum Eagle event is aimed at enhancing the ability of the participating forces to fight together and to develop a regional environment favorable for multinational military cooperation, officials say.

Moldova's forces participated in the 2016 Platinum Eagle maneuvers.

Based on reporting by Interfax, TASS, Adevarul.md, and Stripesurse.ro