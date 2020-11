People lined up outside polling stations in Moldova's village of Varnita on November 15 to cast ballots in a presidential runoff. Varnita is a polling center for Moldovans living in the Russian-speaking territory of Transdniester, which broke away from Moldova in 1992. The incumbent pro-Russian President Igor Dodon is challenged in the runoff by a former prime minister, the pro-European Maia Sandu.