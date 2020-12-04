Montenegrin Lawmakers Approve Government, End Three Decades Of Socialist Party Rule

PODGORICA -- Montenegrin lawmakers have approved a new cabinet after a coalition comprised of pro-Serb, center-right and green parties won an election, ushering in the first transfer of power in three decades.

A total of 41 deputies of 81 in parliament voted to support Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic's government on December 4.

The coalition narrowly edged former Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), which had never before lost an election.

Krivokapic, a 62-year-old university professor and political newcomer, has promised to make "significant progress" in Montenegro's talks to join the European Union.

The country has been a NATO member since 2017.