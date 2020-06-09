Montenegrins Hold 'I Can't Breathe' Protest March Against Racial Injustice

A peaceful march was held in the Montenegrin capital, Podgorica, on June 8 in support of protests against racial injustice in the United States and around the world. The protesters called it an "I Can't Breathe" protest, drawing attention to the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. The gathering of about 100 people was organized by an informal group of women activists who advocate for global social justice, equality, and respect for human rights.