Montenegro Bars 149 Russians Linked To Annexation Of Crimea

Media reported on June 2 that Montenegro has barred 149 Russians and Ukrainians from entering the country in response to recent bans Moscow placed on Montenegrins traveling to Russia.

Those placed on the Montenegrin blacklist were selected because of their role in Russia's illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014 in violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorital integrity, Podgorica media said, citing government officials.

The "undesirable" list reportedly includes Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin, head of intelligence services Nikolai Patrushev, President of the Republic of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, tycoon and owner of Tsargrad TV Konstantin Malofeev, and deputy secretary general of the ruling United Russia party Sergei Zheleznyak.

In 2014, Montenegro joined EU's sanctions against Russia imposed over its aggressions in Ukraine, a factor cited by Russian authorities in barring entry of a lawmaker from Montenegro's ruling Democratic Party of Socialists, Miodrag Vukovic, on May 28.

Following that incident, Montenegrin officials said Russia had a secret list of about 50 Montenegrin leaders it is banning, including Prime Minister Dusko Markovic, President of the Assembly Ivan Brajovic, and leader of the ruling party Milo Djukanovic.

Based on reporting by b92.net, Blitz,Interfax, Beta, and Pobjeda

