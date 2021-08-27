In Country's Biggest Drug Bust, Montenegro Seizes Ton Of Cocaine Hidden In Bananas

In the country's biggest-ever drug bust, police in Montenegro say they have seized over 1 ton of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas.

Officers discovered the cocaine, which was divided into 1,250 packages, in Mojanovici, a village near the capital, police said on Twitter on August 27.

Montenegrin media reported that police blocked off a broad area during the search operation. Police said two people were arrested but did not provide any details.

The seizure demonstrated “power and determination” in fighting organized crime and Montenegro's reliability as an international partner, police said.

"What a feat of Montenegrin police. We are doing what we have pledged: Montenegro will not be a country of crime," Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic said in a tweet.

The small Adriatic nation of some 620,000 people needs to root out organized crime and corruption to move forward in its bid to join the European Union.

Montenegro already is a NATO member.

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP