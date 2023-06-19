Montenegrin Court Sends South Korean Cryptocurrency Fugitive To Jail

The Basic Court in Montenegro's capital, Podgorica, has issued four-month prison sentences for two South Korean citizens -- Do Kwon and his business associate Hon Chang-joon -- for using falsified travel documents. RFE/RL filmed Montenegrin law enforcement bringing the two men to the court building and then transporting them back to prison on June 19. South Korea and the United States have requested Do Kwon's extradition -- the collapse of his cryptocurrency company Terraform Labs has been investigated as suspected fraud.