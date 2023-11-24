News
Montenegrin Court Approves Extradition Of 'Cryptocurrency King' Do Kwon
PODGORICA -- A court in Montenegro's capital, Podgorica, has approved the extradition of Do Kwon, a South Korean entrepreneur known as the "Cryptocurrency King" who is wanted in both the United States and South Korea for his alleged role in the loss of investments worth more than $40 billion.
Kwon and his business partner Hon Chang-joon, who have been in custody in Montenegro for the past eight months, were sentenced by a court in June to four months in prison for traveling with forged passports.
They were arrested on March 23 as they were trying to board a plane to Dubai.
Kwon said in his defense at the time that he did not know the document he was using to travel -- a Costa Rican passport he applied for while in Singapore -- was forged.
In May, a Montenegrin judge canceled an 800,000-euro ($872,000) bail for the two, ruling that they presented a flight risk once released.
The court on November 24 said Kwon had agreed to be extradited to South Korea but that the final decision as to which country he will be extradited rests with Montenegrin Justice Minister Andrej Milovic.
TerraformLabs, a company founded and headed by Kwon, was behind the stablecoin TerraUSD that collapsed in May 2022, shaking the cryptocurrency market.
Kwon was subsequently charged in the United States for what the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) called "orchestrating a multibillion-dollar crypto-asset securities fraud."
The U.S. District Court in Manhattan has issued an eight-count indictment against Kwon for securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud, and conspiracy.
In his native south Korea, Kwon is wanted for fraudulent unfair trading and fraud.
TerraformLabs co-founder Daniel Shin was indicted in South Korea in April for violations of capital-markets law.
With reporting by Reuters and Coindesk.com
Actors Leave Russian Theater In Protest At Anti-War Director's Dismissal
Three leading actors from the Voronezh Chamber Theater in western Russia have resigned in protest at the dismissal of the theater's artistic director for his stance against Moscow's war in Ukraine.
Natalya Shevchenko, Tatyana Babenkova, and Yana Kuzina announced their decision on the theater's page on the V Kontakte social network after artistic director and founder of the theater Mikhail Bychkov was fired by the Culture Ministry on November 22 without an official explanation.
Local news portal Vesti Voronezh reported, citing a regional authority source, that the reason for the dismissal of the 66-year-old Bychkov was that he "has not lost the desire to write open letters of condemnation," and that the theater had made no effort to support "participants in the special military operation" -- the term used officially by Moscow in reference to the invasion of Ukraine -- "and members of their families by offering them discounted tickets."
Bychkov, who has not commented on the decision, is one of 17 Russian cultural personalities who signed an open letter on February 26, 2022, urging an immediate stop to the invasion of Ukraine that had begun two days before.
Last spring, Bychkov resigned from the Presidential Council for Culture and the Arts.
Following Bychkov's dismissal, 60 employees of the Voronezh Chamber Theater sent an open letter to the Culture Ministry, the governor of the Voronezh region, and the presidential administration calling for Bychkov's return as artistic director "of the theater that he created."
The letter has received no official response.
One of the three actors who resigned, Shevchenko, is an "honored artist of Russia" and one of the founders of the theater. Babenkova and Kuzina have been nominated for the Golden Mask -- Russia's national theater award.
Russian Gets False Death Certificate To Avoid Returning To War In Ukraine
A man from the Siberian region of Buryatia was sentenced to five years in prison after it turned out that he attempted to avoid returning to the war in Ukraine by acquiring a false death certificate, RFE/RL has learned. Zorigto Arabzhayev was mobilized and sent to Ukraine in November 2022 and returned on leave in the spring. When military officials came to his home after he failed to return to his unit, his son told them he had died and showed them a death certificate that turned out to be fake upon further investigation. Arabzhayev was subsequently arrested. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Afghan Embassy To India Closed Permanently
Afghanistan's embassy to New Delhi has announced it is closing permanently due to what it said was "pressure from the Indian government" and lack of diplomatic recognition. The embassy said in a statement that the closure entered into force already on November 23 and came after the ceasing of operations from the start of last month. The statement said that emergency consular services will continue to be provided to Afghan citizens. The embassy requested that the Afghan flag remain on the building. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here. (CORRECTION: A previous version of this story attributed the embassy's closing to Afghanistan's Taliban rulers.)
Russia To Impose Hefty Fines For Distribution Of Unlabeled 'Foreign Agent' Materials
Russia is to introduce legislation that will impose fines of up to 500,000 rubles ($5,660) on third parties that "intentionally or unintentionally" promote or distribute materials produced by "foreign agent" entities without appropriately labeling them, Deputy Justice Minister Oleg Sviridenko said on November 23.
Sviridenko told TASS that Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko would sign the corresponding order at the end of the month, then a government decree will be issued, after which the Russian authorities will begin issuing fines.
He said the fines will apply to "libraries, books, universities, television," but also to "ordinary people who intentionally or unintentionally help or somehow support foreign agents."
Under the current legislation, the so-called aiding of a "foreign agent" is already punishable by a fine of up to 500,000 rubles for legal entities and up to 50,000 rubles for citizens, but there is no mention of whether dissemination of "foreign agent" materials is considered as aiding.
Under the "foreign agent" law introduced in Russia in 2012, the authorities can declare nonprofit organizations as being "foreign agents" if they receive funding from abroad and are engaged in political activities.
Subsequently, the law allowed the designation of media outlets and individual journalists as "foreign agents," including those who do not receive foreign funding but are "under foreign influence," and requiring them to mark all their materials as being produced by a "foreign agent."
More than 30 RFE/RL employees have been listed as "foreign agents" by the Justice Ministry in their personal capacity.
The move announced by Sviridenko will extend the same requirements to third parties.
Sviridenko cited as a hypothetical example the situation when a TV channel would broadcast a show with the participation of "Mr. Galkin" (an apparent reference to singer Alla Pugacheva's husband, who was declared a foreign agent after leaving Russia in protest of the invasion of Ukraine), without disclosing that Galkin is a "foreign agent."
Such a violation will result in the Justice Ministry sending warnings, "and if there is no response within a month, then a fine of 300,000-500,000 [rubles will be imposed] at first. Then the situation could develop further," Sviridenko said, without elaborating.
Romania Not Ready To Uphold Same-Sex Couples' Rights, PM Says
Romanian society is not ready to uphold the rights of same-sex couples in line with a European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling, leftist Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said late on November 23. The ECHR ruled in May that Romania had failed to enforce the rights of same-sex couples by refusing to recognize their relationships, in a ruling which could eventually force policymakers to expand protections for the LGBT community. Asked whether Romania will enforce the ruling, Ciolacu told radio station Europa FM, "I don't think Romania is ready." Romania holds local, European, general and presidential elections in 2024.
Lithuanian PM Arrives In Kyiv As Russian Shelling, Drones Wreak Havoc Across Ukraine
Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte arrived in Kyiv on November 24 for talks with the Ukrainian leadership as the country's electricity supply was hampered by Russian strikes and bad weather.
"At my first stop in Kyiv today, I paid respects to men and women who sacrificed their lives defending the most fundamental rights of a nation: to exist and to live in freedom," Simonyte wrote on X, formerly Twitter, together with a photo of herself laying a wreath at a memorial dedicated to the Ukrainians fallen defending their country against Russia's unprovoked and illegal invasion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"They gave their lives to also defend all of us," Simonyte wrote. "The only way to achieve lasting and just peace is by helping Ukraine win as soon as possible, regain its full territorial integrity, serve international justice, and rebuild stronger."
Lithuanian media on November 23 reported that Simonyte will spend four days in Ukraine, without elaborating on her schedule.
Meanwhile, Russian shelling and drone strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure continued on November 24, regional authorities and the military said.
Russia used three Iranian-made drones and two Kh-59 guided missiles in the attack, Ukraine's air defense said, adding that all drones had been shot down.
It did not give details about the areas that the attacks targeted.
In the western region of Khmelnitskiy, the deputy regional governor, Serhiy Tyuryn, said air defenses opened fire against incoming drones.
Tyuryn said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, Russian shelling on the morning of November 24 destroyed a children's library in Kherson city, but there were no casualties, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.
"Children's library. Six in the morning. A direct hit by a projectile. The barbarians destroyed the Kherson library, which for years delighted the youngest visitors and their parents," Prokudin wrote.
In Beryslav, in the same region, a civilian was wounded when a Russian drone dropped explosives on him, local authorities said.
Russian forces have repeatedly targeted Kherson from across the Dnieper River since they withdrew from the city one year ago in the face of the Ukrainian advances.
WATCH: RFE/RL traveled with a Ukrainian demining team as they tried to clear roads in territory retaken from Russian forces near Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
Ukraine's Energy Ministry, meanwhile, said that Russian attacks and increasingly bad weather had left 635 settlements without electricity across Ukraine.
Strong winds left 158 settlements without electricity in the Lviv, Volyn, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. In the southern Dnipropetrovsk region, almost 46,000 people were temporarily left without power due to technical reasons, the Ministry said.
The state-owned Ukrenerho power grid operator said in a statement that it had "activated emergency assistance from neighboring Romania with a total volume of 1,200 megawatts per hour" to make up for the shortages.
In Russia, the Defense Ministry said on November 24 that its air defenses overnight shot down 16 Ukrainian drones over occupied Crimea and the Volgograd region.
"Air-defense systems on duty destroyed 16 UAVs, 13 of which over the Crimean Peninsula and three over the territory of the Volgograd region," the ministry said on its Telegram channel, without providing details.
The claim could not be independently verified. Ukraine has not commented.
Russian Supreme Court Confirms Right Of Conscripts To Perform Alternative Service
Russia's Supreme Court has issued a ruling confirming the right of a mobilized Russian man to perform alternative civil service.
The human rights organization Conscript School reported on November 23 that the Supreme Court issued the ruling in a decision that recognized the possibility of alternative civil service during mobilization, pointing out the inconsistency of the law on mobilization with the Russian Constitution.
The constitution provides that people who are unable to perform military service due to their convictions may perform alternative civil service instead. The law on mobilization, however, does not stipulate the possibility of alternative service.
The Supreme Court decision was made on an appeal filed by the military registration and enlistment office in the case of Pavel Mushumansky, a resident of Russia’s Leningrad region who was conscripted during the so-called partial military mobilization in September 2022.
A court in St. Petersburg in March upheld his right to perform alternative civil service on the grounds of his religious beliefs.
Media reports at the time said that Mushumansky, an evangelical Christian, did alternative service in 2019 in place of his military service. But his request for a similar arrangement after being called up last year was rejected.
The military registration and enlistment office insisted Mushumansky take the oath, but he refused to take up arms.
The case eventually reached the Supreme Court, which ruled in his favor.
"All judicial authorities agreed with our position that the absence of a law providing for the procedure for the implementation of constitutional rights cannot deprive citizens of this right," lawyer Aleksandr Peredruk said of the decision.
According to the decision, when calling on citizens to mobilize, it is necessary to take into account the constitutional right to alternative civil service.
EU's Frontex To Provide Additional Support To Help Finland Patrol Russian Border
The European border protection agency Frontex plans to send 50 border guards and other staff to Finland to bolster the country's border security after an increase in the number of asylum seekers crossing from Russia.
The influx has already prompted Finland to close all but one of the border crossing points along its 1,340-kilometer border with Russia.
Frontex said in a statement on November 23 that the "significant reinforcement" it plans to send is expected to be on the ground as soon as next week, with the first group of officers to be provided on November 29 to expand an existing mission of 10 officers.
The reinforcements will include border surveillance officers, support for registering migrants, document experts, and interpreters, Frontex said.
The statement emphasizes that events on the Finnish-Russian border affect the security of the entire European Union and says that Frontex's involvement entails "the humanitarian aspect of this scenario," especially in the harsh weather conditions and lack of preparation among the people arriving.
According to Finnish public broadcaster YLE, about 100 people asked for asylum at the Vartius and Salla crossings on November 23. They are citizens of Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Yemen, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, Sudan, and Syria, YLE said.
Helsinki has accused Moscow of funneling migrants from a range of countries to the border.
"Finland cannot be influenced, Finland cannot be destabilized," Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said in an address to parliament on November 23. "Russia started this, and Russia also can stop it.”
The Kremlin denies the charge.
Finland announced the closure of all but one of the crossing points along its border with Russia from November 24 in a bid to stem the flow of asylum seekers. Orpo said at a news conference on November 22 that the move would leave only the northernmost border crossing open.
According to Finland's border control, that crossing, Raja-Jooseppi, known as Lotta on the Russian side, was calm on November 23, but Finnish authorities are preparing for an onslaught of migrants.
The governor of Russia's Murmansk region, Andrei Chibis, said on Telegram that there was a "congestion of refugees from other countries who want to get to Finland" in the Kandalaksha region.
Chibis said border guards and police "check the documents of foreigners in detail," but did not specify whether foreigners who do not have the right to enter Finland will be allowed to proceed through the checkpoint.
Helsinki claims that in the past the Russian authorities did not allow citizens without the necessary documents to cross but without explanation suspended the practice.
Finnish border guards and soldiers on November 22 began erecting barriers, including concrete obstacles topped with barbed wire, at some crossing points.
With reporting by AP
Armenia Says No Intention Of Quitting Russian-Led CSTO Despite Summit Snub
Armenia is not considering quitting the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a senior official in Yerevan said on November 23, despite Yerevan's decision not to attend a CSTO summit in Minsk on November 23.
Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safarian also told reporters that Armenia also had no intention of raising the issue of the withdrawal of Russia's military base in the northwestern Armenian town of Gyumri, where several thousand Russian troops are stationed.
"At the moment, there are no such topics on our agenda," Safarian said.
Armenia drew criticism from Russia earlier this month after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said he would not attend the CSTO summit. Other Armenian officials have also declined to participate in events held by the CSTO, which also includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
Armenia has previously opted out of CSTO maneuvers in Kyrgyzstan and ignored ministerial meetings of the CSTO, and its absence at the summit, which Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending, highlights a growing rift between Yerevan and Moscow.
Armenian authorities have also accused Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 of failing to stop Azerbaijan's lightning offensive in September that ended three decades of rule by ethnic Armenians in the breakaway Azerbaijani region.
Moscow has rejected the accusations, arguing that its troops didn't have a mandate to intervene and charging that Pashinian had effectively paved the way for the collapse of separatist rule in the region by previously acknowledging Azerbaijan's sovereignty over it.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on November 23 that Yerevan's decision not to attend the CSTO summit was not in the "long-term interests of the Armenian people" and chided Armenia for what she described as veiled efforts by Yerevan to change its foreign policy in favor of the West.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also lamented Armenia's decision not to attend the summit but said that the Kremlin expected that Armenia "will continue its work within the framework of this organization."
Summit host Alyaksandr Lukashenka was more outspoken, saying, "Some of our partners took steps and made statements that were provocative."
The Belarusian strongman said complaints should be voiced "in an eye-to-eye conversation instead of dumping stuff into the media." He added that it was "irresponsible and short-sighted" to create a "conflict situation" in the group to the benefit of the West.
Pashinian told the Armenian parliament earlier this month that the fundamental problem with the CSTO was that it had failed to legally fixate what its area of responsibility would be in case Armenian territory and its borders needed protection.
He and other Armenian officials have said that the CSTO's failure to respond to the security challenges facing Armenia meant that "it is the CSTO that is quitting Armenia and not Armenia that is quitting the CSTO."
Speaking in parliament on November 15, however, Pashinian refused to be drawn into the discussion of whether Armenia planned to formally quit the CSTO or speak about any security alternatives.
"We are not planning to announce a change in our policy in strategic terms as long as we haven't made a decision to quit the CSTO," Pashinian said.
With reporting by AP
CSTO Summit In Minsk Forges Ahead Without Armenia
Leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) discussed "urgent problems of international and regional security" at a summit in Minsk on November 23 that was notable for the absence of a representative from member-state Armenia.
Belarusian Foreign Minister Syarhey Aleynyk acknowledged before the leaders of Belarus, Russia, Kygyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan gathered for the summit that Armenia's absence meant the lack of a quorum, but he told journalists that all the decisions approved would be "absolutely legitimate."
Aleynyk said he had discussed "issues and mechanisms for approving decisions" with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in a phone call. The Belarusian minister said that according to the CSTO rules, all decisions are made in consultation with all countries.
"We agreed that after the summit, the secretary-general of the CSTO will visit Yerevan. And, of course, we will pass all the decisions that were finalized here as part of the conciliation commission to our Armenian partners. And we will count on them to join us," Aleynyk said.
The summit was hosted by authoritarian Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka and attended by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin said it "regretted" Armenia's decision to skip the summit amid concerns that Yerevan could pull out of the alliance.
"We hope that Armenia does not change the vector of its foreign policy and remains our ally.... We will continue to talk to them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state TV.
Pashinian last year criticized the CSTO for its refusal to support Armenia when it faced "Azerbaijani aggression," saying this had been damaging to the CSTO's image in Armenia and abroad.
Lukashenka said the situation in the Caucasus "and some dissatisfaction of one of the members" of the CSTO had been discussed.
"We will not hide the fact that we also discussed the situation in the Caucasus and the certain dissatisfaction of one of the CSTO members," Lukashenka said. "We have come to the joint conclusion that there have always been problems, there are and there will be problems. But if we are to solve these problems, we should do it at the negotiation table and not through unreasonable demarches.”
At the same time he expressed hope that "we will see our Armenian friends" in St. Petersburg at an economic forum.
Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safarian told reporters in Yerevan earlier on November 23 that Armenia was not considering quitting Russian-led alliances, including the CSTO.
An official statement from the Belarusian president's office said the summit discussed "current problems of international and regional security, definition of new tasks, as well as approval of a number of documents aimed at ensuring the interests of collective security."
Among the decisions made at the summit was the approval of Russian Colonel General Andrei Serdyukov to the post of the head of the Joint Staff of the CSTO. A decision was also made on the allocation of quota positions in the CSTO for the next three years.
It also was decided that the chairmanship of the CSTO will pass from Belarus to Kazakhstan from January 1, 2024.
Additionally, the leaders signed documents on measures to develop the CSTO crisis-response system and approved a new provision on the order of response of the CSTO to crisis situations and on the order of adoption and implementation of collective decisions on the use of forces.
They also approved a regulation on the joint press center of the CSTO and discussed issues related to the strengthening and development of CSTO military cooperation and the organization's budget.
With reporting by AFP
Iran 'Secretly Executes' Man Convicted Of Killing Member Of Security Forces
Iran has secretly executed a man convicted of killing a member of the security forces during mass protests that swept the country last year, the Norway-based Hengaw organization said on November 23. Milad Zohrevand, 21, was executed at dawn in a prison in the western city of Hamadan, the rights group said. Zohrevand received no prior notification that his execution was imminent and was not granted a final meeting with his family, the group added. It was the eighth execution carried out in cases related to protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini in morality-police custody.
Former Ukrainian Agency Chief Detained Under Suspicion Of Graft
A specialized court in Ukraine has accepted a request by anti-corruption prosecutors and ruled to place the ex-chief of the country's special communications agency in custody, setting his bail at 25 million hryvnyas ($687,000).
Yuriy Shchyhol, the chief of Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection (SSSCIP), was fired by the government on November 20 when he was officially declared a suspect in an investigation into the embezzlement of 62 million hryvnyas ($1.72 million).
Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said in a statement that Shchyhol was one of six suspects into the investigation of the purchase of information systems intended for the creation of a network of protected data registers in 2021.
The SAP on November 22 announced that the anti-corruption court agreed with the joint SAP and NABU request to keep Shchyhol in custody.
Earlier on November 22, the SAP reported that the anti-corruption court also ruled to hold in custody the alleged organizer of the fraudulent scheme regarding the purchase of information systems, whose bail was set at 50 million hryvnyas ($1.375 million).
The suspect's identity was not made public by the SAP, but Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Center named him as entrepreneur Roman Koval.
Anti-corruption prosecutors allege that during 2020-2022, Koval, in collusion with Shchyhol's agency, developed a fraudulent scheme to seize budget funds allocated for the purchase of equipment and software.
According to the investigation, a procurement contract went to a company controlled by "the organizer of a criminal network that supplied software to a an enterprise called Ukrainian Special Systems, which belongs to SSSCIP, at an inflated cost."
On November 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced new reforms aimed at boosting Ukraine's efforts to join the European Union that include a draft law increasing the powers of the SAP, a move that Zelenskiy said "should have been implemented decades ago."
In its annual progress report, the EU earlier this month recommended opening up accession negotiations with Ukraine once it meets all conditions but urged Kyiv to continue to take firm steps in the fight against endemic corruption.
EU Executive Approves $1 Billion In Funds For Hungary
The European Union executive on November 23 approved Hungary's revised economic recovery plan, paving the way to pay out 900 million euros ($1 billion) to Budapest as the bloc seeks to overcome Prime Minister Viktor Orban's veto on more aid to Ukraine. The EU's Brussels-based executive, the European Commission, froze Hungary out of the bloc's post-pandemic economic stimulus due to concerns over corruption and backpedaling on democratic checks and balances under Orban.
Ukrainian Sentenced In Russia To 18 Years For 'Terrorism'
A military court in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don has sentenced Ukrainian citizen Dmytro Holubyev to 18 years in a maximum-security prison for terrorism, a court spokesperson said on November 23. Russia's Federal Security Service claimed that Holubyev orchestrated a blast in the traffic police building in the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol and was planning two more attacks. The court said Holubyev had been recruited by Ukrainian intelligence in March 2022. Ukraine did not comment on the verdict. Melitopol was captured by Russian troops in early March 2022, shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Armenian PM Says No Mass Migration Of Karabakh's Displaced Observed
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian says there is no mass migration from Armenia of ethnic Armenians displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, despite large numbers having left the country in the immediate aftermath of Azerbaijan's lightning offensive in late September.
An overwhelming majority of Nagorno-Karabakh's estimated population of 100,000 people fled their homes and crossed into Armenia following Azerbaijan’s one-day military offensive on September 20.
Pashinian, speaking during the government’s weekly session on November 23, said that "a rather disturbing number" of Karabakh Armenians left the country in the first days after their exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh.
In September, he had put the number of those who left at an estimated 3,000.
"We assumed then that in most cases people were just going abroad at the invitation of their relatives and that they would later return," Pashinian said on November 23, claiming that the situation "has stabilized" currently.
The Armenian government provided the displaced people with both financial assistance and housing relief.
Karabakh Armenians who did not have a place to stay in Armenia were provided with temporary shelters in community housing. The government further allocated financial aid to the displaced people to help them pay for rent and utilities.
Armenia is a strategically located but relatively poor Caucasus country, where an estimated quarter of its 2.8 million people live below the poverty line, and its economy has been impacted in recent years by the COVID-19 pandemic and a second war with neighboring Azerbaijan in late 2020 that lasted six weeks and left 7,000 soldiers on both sides dead.
Pashinian, however, said in his address that Armenia had created some 180,000 new jobs over the past five years despite all difficulties, bringing the number of registered jobs to what he said was a record 730,000.
Pashinian said that the influx of displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, despite all the current difficulties, will eventually have a beneficial effect and "jobs will continue to be created as a result of the full involvement of our brothers and sisters forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh in the labor market."
Three Patients Die In Romanian Psychiatric Hospital After Eating Donated Food
Three patients at a psychiatric hospital in eastern Romania have died and 29 others have been transferred to other hospitals, one of them in critical condition, after eating fish-based food donated by a monastery, Romania's Health Ministry said on November 23. The ministry has opened an investigation into the incident, which occurred on November 22 at Floresti Hospital, in Vaslui County, which houses 100 psychiatric patients. The food was reportedly donated by the Floresti monastery. In July, Romania grappled with a nationwide scandal after a media investigation revealed that hundreds of elderly people were being mistreated in retirement homes. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
Russia's Kaliningrad Introduces Fines For 'Inducing' Abortions
The regional assembly of the western Russian exclave of Kaliningrad has approved imposing fines of up to 50,000 rubles ($566) for "inducing" women to have abortions. The new measure defines as "inducement" actions "related to persuading and deceiving" women to have abortions. Inducement to abortion is described in the bill as "a threat to the family, paternity, motherhood, and childhood." Russian authorities have recently been pushing for measures to restrict women's rights to abortion. Recently, fines for "inducing" abortions have been introduced in Mordovia and the Tver region. Clinics in the Tatarstan, Kursk, and Chelyabinsk regions have already started refusing to perform abortions. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Family Confirms Death Of Former Afghan Prosecutor, Says Body Showed Signs Of Torture
The family of former prosecutor Mohammad Naqi Taqi, who was forced out when Taliban militants took power in August 2021, has confirmed his death in eastern Afghanistan, saying it appears he was brutally slain by unknown assailants.
Taqi's son told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on November 22 that his father and aunt were killed in the eastern Nangarhar Province this week after being invited to a celebration in the region.
He said the family doesn't know the identity of the killers and he didn't elaborate on whether the family knew the individuals who had invited his father and aunt to the event.
He added that the family identified their dead bodies after they were first discovered on the side of a road in Nangarhar’s rural Behsud district on November 20.
"They were poisoned first and then tortured because traces of severe torture could be seen on their dead bodies," he told Radio Azadi.
Taqi, a lawyer, had served in the Afghan Attorney General's Office during the fallen pro-Western government and had investigated high-profile cases.
Like hundreds of former prosecutors, he was forced to relinquish his job after hard-line Taliban militants seized power as U.S.-led international forces withdrew from the country.
Instead of fleeing Afghanistan like most other former prosecutors -- who became targets of the criminals they investigated or helped convict -- Taqi stayed in Kabul.
Some of the prosecutors, now living in exile in Pakistan, are resisting being deported back to the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
Abid Andrabi, a member of the Afghanistan Prosecutors Association, said that before Taqi's killing, some 37 former prosecutors and others working for the Attorney General's Office and the judiciary had been killed in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power.
"The general amnesty the Taliban has touted since returning to power is being completely disregarded," he told Radio Azadi. "Taliban members have been settling personal scores with the military and civilian employees of the previous government."
Afghan human rights activists allege that the killings of former government officials in the country are on the rise.
"These murders are increasing daily, which is deeply worrying," Nargis Sadat, a human rights campaigner, told Radio Azadi.
In a report in August, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said the Taliban militants ruling Afghanistan had carried out more than 200 extrajudicial killings of former government officials and security forces since August 2021.
At Least Four Civilians Killed In Separate Russian Strikes In Southern Ukraine
At least four civilians were killed and five wounded as Russian forces targeted civilian and infrastructure facilities in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson on November 23, officials reported, as Ukraine braces for an uptick in attacks on its energy facilities during the upcoming winter.
Russian artillery struck Chornobayivka in Kherson Region, killing three people and wounding five others, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.
Klymenko said that more than 60 residential buildings and commercial facilities were also damaged in the shelling.
In Beryslav, a city some 100 kilometers northeast of Kherson city, a Russian drone struck an old man who was riding a bicycle, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"The Russian Army killed an elderly resident of Beryslav. Around 11:30 a.m., the occupiers used a drone to attack a cyclist who was riding down the street. Unfortunately, the 70-year-old man received deadly wounds," Prokudin said.
Earlier, a 45-year-old civilian was wounded by Russian shelling in Kherson city, military administration chief Roman Mrochko reported.
Russia has been shelling Kherson from across the Dnieper River since withdrawing to the left bank one year ago as Ukrainian forces liberated the city.
In another southern region, Dnipropetrovsk, the cities of Kryviy Rih and Nikopol and their surroundings were hit overnight, regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said on November 23, adding that there were no casualties.
In the eastern regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk, Ukrainian forces fought 74 close-quarter battles over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its daily report on November 23.
In Kharkiv, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 Russian assaults in and around Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka.
In Donetsk, Ukrainian forces continued their offensive on Bakhmut, the city that fell to Russian troops earlier this year following months of bloody fighting.
Russian forces launched 42 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian positions in the Bakhmut area without success, the military said.
In Avdiyivka, the other flashpoint in Donetsk, Russian forces kept pressing their unsuccessful attempts to surround the industrial city.
The battlefield reports could not be independently verified immediately.
Scholz Tells Putin To 'End His Attack On Ukraine'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on November 22 that he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow's war in Ukraine and withdraw all troops during the first Group of 20 video call Putin participated in since the conflict began. "I called on President Putin to end his attack on Ukraine and withdraw troops from Ukraine's territory, so that this war can finally end," Scholz told journalists in Berlin. Putin told the group that it was necessary to think about how to stop "the tragedy" of the war.
Russian Teen Sentenced To Six Years For Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Recruitment Centers
A Russian court on November 22 sentenced a 17-year-old to six years in prison for attempting to set fire to two military recruitment offices in protest at Moscow's war in Ukraine. Yegor Balazeikin was arrested in February and charged with throwing Molotov cocktails at recruitment centers in Kirovsk and St. Petersburg. Balazeikin said his actions were strongly influenced by the death of his uncle, who was killed after volunteering to fight in Ukraine. The prosecutor said Balazeikin could not “hide behind” his uncle’s death, but said the defendant's age, health, and his confession were considered in determining the sentence. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s North.Realities, click here.
- By AP
Poll: Nearly Half Of Americans Think U.S. Is Spending Too Much On Ukraine Aid
As lawmakers in Washington weigh sending billions more in federal support to Kyiv to help fight off Russian aggression, close to half of the U.S. public thinks the country is spending too much on aid to Ukraine, according to poll data from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on November 22. Those sentiments help explain the hardening opposition among Republican lawmakers in Congress who are rebuffing efforts from President Joe Biden to approve a new tranche of Ukraine aid, arguing that the money would be better spent for domestic priorities.
Finland To Close All But One Border Crossing With Russia In Effort To Halt Flow Of Migrants
Finland will close all but one of the border crossing points still open along its frontier with Russia from November 24 in a bid to stem a flow of asylum seekers, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said.
Orpo announced the additional closures at a news conference on November 22, saying the move will leave only the northernmost border crossing open, which Orpo said “requires a real effort to get there.”
Since the beginning of the month, hundreds of people without valid travel documents have entered Finland from Russia to seek asylum, prompting Helsinki to shut several crossings and accuse Moscow of funneling migrants from a range of nations. The Kremlin denies the charge.
“Undoubtedly Russia is instrumentalizing migrants” as part of its “hybrid warfare” against Finland, said Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen on November 22.
“We have proof showing that, unlike before, not only Russian border authorities are letting people without proper documentation to the Finnish border but they are also actively helping them to the border zone,” Valtonen said in an interview with the Associated Press. Finland is ready to completely close the border with Russia, if necessary, she said.
After the first round of closures were announced on November 16, migrants shifted to other crossings, according to Orpo.
Only the Raja-Jooseppi checkpoint, known as Lotta on the Russian side, will continue to operate. It is located 240 kilometers from the Russian city of Murmansk. The closure will last until at least December 23.
In addition, Frontex, the EU border agency, plans to deploy officers and equipment to Finland as soon as next week in response to a request from Helsinki, the agency said.
EU Migration Commissioner Ylva Johansson said earlier this week that Finland had asked for 60 Frontex officers on top of 10 already stationed along its 1,340-kilometer frontier with Russia.
According to Finnish media, more than 500 asylum seekers have arrived across the Russian border since the beginning of November. Among them are citizens of Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Somalia, and Afghanistan.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Albanian PM Calls For More Significant Increase In NATO Troops In Kosovo
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has urged NATO to further boost its military forces in Kosovo and deploy them along the country's border with Serbia, saying that illegal activity, including arms and narcotics smuggling, is currently “out of control” at the frontier.
Speaking on November 22 after a meeting in North Macedonia's capital, Skopje, with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Rama said there had been repeated attempts to significantly increase the number of troops in Kosovo.
During the informal meeting, which included the leaders of Western Balkan NATO members, Rama said that he asked NATO to be more present in Kosovo with a larger number of troops deployed on Kosovo's border with Serbia.
Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, who also attended the meeting, supported Rama’s proposal, which Stoltenberg said he would consider.
Rama said the deadly attack on September 24 by an armed group on the Kosovo police in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo should serve as a warning.
“This event showed the great potential of destabilization and escalation of a certain conflict," Rama said, adding that during the meeting he pointed to the need "to guarantee the borders between Kosovo and Serbia -- a border which is actually out of control and is at the service of illegal activities.”
This includes arms and narcotics smuggling and activities that “mix with political activity against an ultranationalist background,” he said.
The increased tensions that followed the attack in Banjska, as well clashes that erupted in northern Kosovo in late May following municipal elections that were boycotted by local Serbs, have raised concerns that Russia could try to foment trouble in the Balkans to avert attention from the war in Ukraine.
Stoltenberg reiterated after the talks in Skopje that NATO doesn't see any military threat to its allies in the Western Balkans.
“But what we do see is an increase in tensions, especially in Kosovo,” he said.
He added that NATO has strengthened its military presence in Kosovo, known as KFOR, with about 1,000 additional troops and heavier weaponry.
During a visit to Kosovo on November 20, Stoltenberg said that NATO was considering deploying additional peacekeeping troops there. On his stop in Belgrade, he said that the recent violent outbreaks in Kosovo were “unacceptable,” and those responsible “must face justice.”
Serbia, which doesn't recognize Kosovo's independence, and Kosovo both want to join the European Union, which is mediating a dialogue between them that has stalled, prompting Brussels to warn that their refusal to compromise jeopardizes their chances of joining the bloc.
Stoltenberg said he pointed out at every meeting during his tour of the region this week that it is important to choose dialogue and diplomacy over conflict and war.
“Secessionist demands threaten peace in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and the main dialogue is essential for Belgrade and Pristina and their path to peace and prosperity,” he said. “It is time to overcome regional conflicts that have lasted too long.”
Rama, Milanovic, and Stoltenberg were joined at the meeting by the prime ministers of North Macedonia and Montenegro, Dimitar Kovacevski and Milojko Spajic, respectively.
North Macedonia has been part of NATO since March 2020 when it became the 30th member. Montenegro joined the military alliance in 2017. Albania and Croatia officially became members in 2009.
With reporting by AP
