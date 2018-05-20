Djukanovic Inaugurated As Montenegro's President

PODGORICA -- Milo Djukanovic has been inaugurated as Montenegro's president for a second term, returning to a post he held from 1998 until 2002.

"Montenegro has become the most economically developed country in the Western Balkans, the leader of reforms and negotiations with the European Union, and certainly the first next member of that alliance," Djukanovic said on May 20 after taking the oath in parliament.

Djukanovic, 56, won nearly 54 percent of the vote in the March 15 presidential election, avoiding a runoff and extending his almost-three-decade-long dominance of Montenegro's politics.

A former communist, Djukanovic became Europe's youngest prime minister in 1991 at the age of 29.

Yugoslavia collapsed the same year, but Djukanovic remained a close ally of rump Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic until beginning to cut his own path in 1998, eventually leading Montenegro into independence from Serbia in 2006.

He has since pushed the tiny country of only about 640,000 people through sometimes painful economic times and toward European integration, highlighted by the 2017 accession into NATO.

Djukanovic has been dogged by opposition accusations that he fosters cronyism and corruption.

With reporting by dpa