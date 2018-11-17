Montenegro Holds Sixth Annual Gay-Pride Event

PODGORICA -- Several hundred people have participated in Montenegro's sixth annual Gay-Pride parade in the capital, Podgorica.

The November 17 event was held under the slogan "We are not kissing the chains," in reference to a well-known Montenegrin poem.

"People are still ashamed," said Daniel Kalezic, head of the Queer Montenegro nongovernmental organization. "They just need a little time to realize and to stop 'kissing the chains,' to realize that there is no shame in coming and supporting gay pride in public. They will learn."

No incidents were reported at the event.

Montenegro, a former Yugoslav republic of 620,000 people and NATO's newest member, is working to improve human rights as it seeks membership in the European Union.