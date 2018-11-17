Accessibility links

Montenegro

Montenegro Holds Sixth Annual Gay-Pride Event

Montenegro Holds Sixth Annual Gay-Pride Event

Video: Montenegrins at the gay-pride event in the capital.

PODGORICA -- Several hundred people have participated in Montenegro's sixth annual Gay-Pride parade in the capital, Podgorica.

The November 17 event was held under the slogan "We are not kissing the chains," in reference to a well-known Montenegrin poem.

"People are still ashamed," said Daniel Kalezic, head of the Queer Montenegro nongovernmental organization. "They just need a little time to realize and to stop 'kissing the chains,' to realize that there is no shame in coming and supporting gay pride in public. They will learn."

No incidents were reported at the event.

Montenegro, a former Yugoslav republic of 620,000 people and NATO's newest member, is working to improve human rights as it seeks membership in the European Union.

