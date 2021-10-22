Montenegro Ex-Intelligence Chief Investigated Over Wiretapping Of Prosecutor

PODGORICA -- Montenegro's prosecutors have released the former head of the National Security Agency (ANB) from custody after interrogating him over the illegal wiretapping of the Special State Prosecutor's Office.



Dejan Perunic was set free on the morning of October 22 to allow him to defend himself following a two-hour interrogation at the Special State Prosecutor's Office.



Perunic was detained by special police the previous day as part of an investigation into the wiretapping of Chief Special Prosecutor (SDT) Milivoje Katnic after an illegal surveillance bug was recently found in his office.



He was appointed to the helm of the ANB in 2015 by the government, then led by the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS). He was dismissed in December 2020 by the government that was formed by three opposition coalitions following elections last August.



In a separate case, Perunicic has been on trial since May at the High Court for the illegal surveillance of political figures and journalists.



The criminal complaint was filed by his successor, Dejana Vuksic, soon after his appointment 10 months ago.



The ANB has long been accused of having links with criminal groups and of acting under the political influence of the former ruling DPS.