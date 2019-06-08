Montenegro's Serbian Coach, Two Players Snub Euro 2020 Match Against Kosovo

Kosovo's national soccer team drew 1-1 at Montenegro in a 2020 European Championships qualifying match that was boycotted by Montenegro's Serbian-born coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic and two players: Mirko Ivanic and Filip Stojkovic of Red Star Belgrade. The game on June 7 was played in a mostly empty stadium in Podgorica after Montenegro was punished by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) after spectators shouted racist chants during a match against England in March. Tumbakovic was fired by Montenegro's soccer association on June 8. Montenegro, along with most of the international community, recognizes Kosovo's independence. However, Serbia has not recognized Kosovo and has long attempted to isolate its former province in international affairs.