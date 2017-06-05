Montenegro Joins NATO In Washington Ceremony

Montenegro officially became the 29th member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in a ceremony at the U.S. State Department in Washington. Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic submitted Montenegro's accession documents on June 5 to U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon. Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said that membership brings Montenegro "permanent stability," and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would benefit from the country's insight in the western Balkans. (U.S. State Department video)