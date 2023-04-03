Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Montenegro

Young Economist Wins Montenegro's Presidential Election

Young Economist Wins Montenegro's Presidential Election
Embed
Young Economist Wins Montenegro's Presidential Election

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:25 0:00

Jakov Milatovic, a 36-year-old, Oxford-educated economist, has declared victory in Montenegro's presidential election. Addressing supporters in the capital, Podgorica, late on April 2, Milatovic said: "Tonight is the night that we have been waiting for more than 30 years" -- referring to the long political career of his rival, 61-year-old incumbent Milo Djukanovic. Milatovic rallied support across the spectrum of Djukanovic opponents, including the influential Serbian Orthodox Church and a pro-Russian party.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG