Young Economist Wins Montenegro's Presidential Election

Jakov Milatovic, a 36-year-old, Oxford-educated economist, has declared victory in Montenegro's presidential election. Addressing supporters in the capital, Podgorica, late on April 2, Milatovic said: "Tonight is the night that we have been waiting for more than 30 years" -- referring to the long political career of his rival, 61-year-old incumbent Milo Djukanovic. Milatovic rallied support across the spectrum of Djukanovic opponents, including the influential Serbian Orthodox Church and a pro-Russian party.