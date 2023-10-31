Montenegrin Opposition Slams Deal Over Parliament Speaker

Opposition supporters gathered outside Montenegro's parliament in the capital, Podgorica, on the evening of October 30 to protest the election of Andrija Mandic as parliament speaker. The pro-Kremlin politician with dual Montenegrin and Serbian citizenship has close ties to Serbian nationalists. Mandic is known for opposing Montenegro's independence from Serbia and the country's accession to NATO. He was elected speaker after a deal enabling the rule for a minority cabinet led by Milojko Spajic.