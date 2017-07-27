Montenegrin Parliament Votes To Strip Opposition Leaders Of Immunity

Montenegro's parliament has voted to strip four opposition leaders of immunity over allegedly inciting violence inside the assembly this year.

Rival lawmakers clashed and traded insults in the parliament building in February after lawmakers voted to strip immunity for two leaders of the pro-Russian Democratic Front, Andrija Mandic and Milan Knezevic.

The motion against the two men was over their suspected involvement in what authorities say was a foiled coup meant to undermine the country's bid to join NATO.

In a tense session of parliament that lasted until midnight on July 26, lawmakers voted to strip the immunity of Democratic Front leaders Marina Jocic, Milutin Djukanovic, Branko Radulovic, and Knezevic over the violence in February.

The motion against the four was requested by the state prosecutor's office.



Mandic and Knezevic are being prosecuted over their suspected involvement in the alleged October 16 coup attempt that prosecutors say included plans to kill the then-prime minister and seize power.

Montenegro became NATO's 29th member on June 5, marking a historic turn toward the transatlantic alliance amid protests from traditional partner Russia and the members of the opposition.