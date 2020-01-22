Montenegrin PM Offers To Continue Talks On Freedom Of Religion Act

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic says he is willing to continue discussions on the Freedom of Religion Act with Bishop Amfilohije, the head of Montenegro's Serbian Orthodox Church that is vehemently opposing the legislation.



But Markovic told Montenegrin television on January 22 that he opposed withdrawing the law, saying that the only option for the church would be to challenge it at the Constitutional Court.



Under the law, religious communities must prove property ownership from before 1918, otherwise assets will be considered state property.



Predominantly Orthodox Christian Montenegro joined the Kingdom of Serbs, Croats, and Slovenes in 1918, and the Montenegrin Orthodox Church was subsumed by the Serbian Orthodox Church, losing all of its property in the process.



The Serbian Orthodox Church, its supporters, and pro-Serbian opposition parties fear the law will enable the Montenegrin government to impound church property, though officials deny they intend to.



Commenting on the frequent protests against the law organized by the Serbian Orthodox Church across Montenegro, Markovic said that the events had turned into a showdown with the Montenegrin state's institutions and its right to self-determination.



"This attack and unprecedented propaganda was carried out not only by actors within the country, but also by the most drastic and brutal actors from neighboring Serbia," Markovic said.

He said relations between Montenegro and Serbia were at their worst since the restoration of Montenegrin independence in the 2006 referendum.

Meanwhile, several thousand people on January 22 took to the streets of Cetinje, the former royal capital of Montenegro, to voice their disapproval of a scheduled Serbian Orthodox Church protest in the small city.



Although Cetinje is currently Amfilohije's seat, the city is also a stronghold of Montenegrin national feeling and the Serbian Orthodox Church has not yet staged a protest there against the religions law. It was not immediately clear whether the scheduled protest would go ahead.



The passage of the law has also led to protests in Serbia -- including in parliament and at the Montenegrin Embassy -- and led to the cancellation of a planned visit to Montenegro by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.



However, Markovic said Montenegro regards Serbia as a friend and a neighbor with whom it has shared values.



Serbia and Montenegro were part of a federation until 2006, when Montenegro declared its independence.