Montenegro

Protesters Clash With Police In Podgorica After Adoption Of Law On Presidency

Protesters Clash With Police In Podgorica After Adoption Of Law On Presidency

Clashes broke out between protesters and police in the Montenegrin capital, Podgorica, on December 12 following the adoption of an amended law giving the parliament's pro-Serbian, pro-Russian majority the ability to take over some powers of the presidency. The move stripped the country's pro-Western president of a decisive role in appointing the prime minister. It followed President Milo Djukanovic's rejection of the nominee for prime minister from the country's pro-Serb coalition. He called the new law a "constitutional coup." Despite a call by organizers to disperse, a group of demonstrators threw rocks and bottles at police, who responded with tear gas and pepper spray.

