Demonstrators Clash With Police In Podgorica After Adoption Of Law On Presidency
A clash broke out between demonstrators and the police in Podgorica on December 12 following the adoption of an amended law giving power to the parliament's majority to take over the competencies of the president. The peaceful protest, which was organized by opposition movement Ima nas (We Are Numerous), escalated after the parliament adopted the law. Despite the call of organizers to disperse, a group of demonstrators threw objects and torches at the police, who responded with tear gas and pepper spray. There were no reports of injuries. Organizers said they would block traffic all over Montenegro in the coming days. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
'If Putin Dies, There Will Be No War,' Zelenskiy Tells U.S. Comedian
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy believes that the war in Ukraine will end if Russian President Vladimir Putin dies. Zelenskiy made the comment in an interview released on December 12 with U.S. comedian David Letterman, host of a talk show on Netflix. "If Putin dies, there will be no war," Zelenskiy said. If Putin is not there, the Russians "will be engaged in domestic policy, not foreign policy," he added. News reports in October said Letterman had arrived in Kyiv, and there was speculation at the time that he was in Ukraine to interview Zelenskiy. The read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russian Official In Occupied Ukraine Injured In Car Explosion
A Russian-appointed deputy governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region has been injured in a car explosion, Russia's Interfax news agency reported, citing the occupation administration's health minister. Vitaly Bulyuk was hospitalized with moderate injuries. Interfax reported that the car caught fire and the driver of the car was killed. Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the explosion occurred near Bulyuk's house when he was sitting in a car with the driver. The explosion comes five weeks after Kirill Stremousov, another deputy head of the Russian-installed Kherson administration, was killed in a car crash. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Suspicions Raised After Yerevan Cinema Goes Dark Before Screening Of Film Banned In Russia, Belarus
The organizer of a screening in Yerevan of a film banned in Russia and Belarus says a power outage that delayed the screening by nearly two hours is a troubling sign that a common practice of Russian censors is now being used in Armenia.
Sergei Tselikov, who organized the event, hinted that the power cut before the screening of the movie Minsk, set around the 2020 protests in Belarus, was suspicious.
"I come from Russia, and this is a very common practice there. If there is an unwanted stand-up performance or concert, they just turn off the lights. I see the same pattern here," Tselikov said.
He pledged on social media the day of the incident that the film would be shown one way or another. The lights went back on when organizers found a power generator, he said.
But the audience had to wait in the dark on December 9 for the screening of Minsk, a drama about a young couple in the Belarusian capital amid the 2020 protests that began after the reelection of longtime authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
People had come from as far away as Moscow to see the film because it is banned in Russia, Tselikov said.
A Cinema House representative told RFE/RL's Armenian Service the Electric Networks of Armenia, the company operating the country's power grid, said that there was a serious emergency situation somewhere in the area that led to the temporary power cut.
Arayik Manukian, an adviser to the president of the Union of Film Professionals of Armenia, said that power cuts in the area do not happen often and that the power cut on December 9 lasted longer than usual.
The power outage also caused a delay in the screening of another film in an adjacent hall of the cinema at the same time, Manukian said.
In the movie Minsk, an ordinary night stroll in the streets of the Belarusian capital turns into hell for the couple as the regime deals brutally with peaceful protesters.
Boris Guts, the director of the Russian-Estonian film, said the incident in the cinema validated his work.
"I am surprised that some strange people at the top in Armenia are worried. The film is about freedom and love," Guts said. "Perhaps some people have long arms if they try to prevent the screening of a film even in Yerevan."
Producer Anastasia Gusetsova said that the film will be shown in Tbilisi soon. She joked that a power generator is already in place.
"This has created more hype, generating more interest in the film. The topic was discussed on social media, and people in Tbilisi are already waiting for the film," Gusetsova said.
Tselikov told RFE/RL that an encounter with the National Security Service (HAAT) preceded the problem that occurred before the screening in Yerevan.
He said a visit he made to the HAAT on December 10 was connected with another premiere planned in Armenia next week. The matter concerned a play called Lie Down, Mr. President, and he assumed the HAAT did not like the title. The film itself does not mention any presidents by name.
"It is about a high-ranking official being brought back from the hospital. No name of the president of Russia, Belarus, let alone of Armenia, is mentioned in it," Tselikov said.
The Internet domain intended for ticket sales was subsequently blocked, he said, adding that the web developers that made the site said that it was blocked by the HAAT.
Tselikov said he visited the HAAT to try to clear up the matter, telling them it was just a performance not a "coup."
He said he was visited the next day by "two polite men" who questioned him for half an hour.
"Later that evening during the screening of the Minsk movie what happened happened. I don't know whether this is a chain of events or just different episodes," Tselikov said.
He joked that he hopes there won't be a flood or collapse of the ceiling during the screening of Lie Down, Mr. President next week that would turn the satire it into "a tragicomedy."
- By Current Time
Moscow City Legislator Sentenced To Four Years In Prison
MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has sentenced a municipal lawmaker from the opposition Yabloko party to four years in prison on extortion charges that she rejects as politically motivated.
The Tver district court on December 12 also ruled that Ketevan Kharaidze must pay a 700,000-ruble fine ($11,000) and 5 million rubles ($78,000) to the plaintiff.
Kharaidze insists that her case is linked to her decision in June to run for the State Duma, the Russian parliament's lower chamber.
The opposition politician was arrested in June after police searched her apartment.
Investigators say she and another municipal lawmaker, Guram Grigoryan, tried to extort 15 million rubles from a construction company by blackmailing its leaders with "flaws found in a building erected by the company."
After her arrest, Kharaidze launched a hunger strike protesting against her detention. On June 28, she stopped the hunger strike and two weeks later she was transferred to house arrest.
She took part in September in the election of the municipal council of Moscow's Tver district and was reelected.
Kharaidze's sentencing comes three days after a Moscow court sentenced another opposition politician, Ilya Yashin, to 8 1/2 years in prison on a charge of spreading false information about the Russian military amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Yashin, 39, is an outspoken Kremlin critic and one of the few prominent opposition politicians still in Russia after a wave of repression against supporters of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and people who have spoken against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Fire In Uzbekistan Damages One Of Soviet Union's First Independent Theaters
Tashkent's Ilhom Theater, one of the first independent theaters in the former Soviet Union, has been hit by fire. Uzbek emergency officials said on December 12 that 80 square meters of the theater's first floor was damaged, adding that there were no casualties. The theater was established in 1976 as the Experimental Studio of Theatrical Youth and was one of the first Soviet independent theaters. Its name was later changed to Ilhom. Its founding director, Mark Vail, was stabbed to death in 2007. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Iran Adds RFE/RL's Radio Farda, British Spy Chief, Others To Sanctions List
Iran has placed sanctions on more than two dozen people and entities, including RFE/RL's Persian-language service, Radio Farda, ahead of an expected European Union decision to slap a new round of sanctions on Tehran.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told a weekly news conference that Europe was responsible for the current political and economic uncertainty rocking the country by "intervening in the domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran."
After a summer of unrest over poor living conditions and economic woes sparked by U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, protests broke out after the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for a dress-code violation over her head scarf.
The government's brutal crackdown on the demonstrations has been met with worldwide condemnation.
In all, Kanaani said, 32 people and entities were put on the new sanctions list.
They include Ken McCallum, the head of the British domestic agency MI5; Britain's chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin; former French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner; and several German political figures. The sanctions against them take effect immediately, Kanaani said.
Radio Farda and the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo were placed on the list as well.
"Today's designation is an absurd manipulation of the truth, straight out of every authoritarian playbook," said RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly.
"The reality is that each day, the Iranian regime kills men, women, and children protesting for a better future, blames the victims, and abuses their families. Through it all, Radio Farda is trusted by sources and audiences alike to report on what is really happening," he added.
The sanctions ban those on the list from entering Iran and their property and assets in Iran will be subject to seizure.
Meeting in Brussels on December 12, European Union foreign ministers condemned Iran for its crackdown on antigovernment protests and its drone deliveries to Russia.
The EU "will take any action we can to support young women and peaceful demonstrators," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
The EU is also moving ahead with a new package of sanctions meant to raise pressure on Tehran, which on December 12 executed a second man who was detained after participating in the protests.
"With this sanctions package, we are targeting in particular those who are responsible for the executions, the violence against innocent people...these are especially the Revolutionary Guards," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.
Tehran has tried to blame Western governments for the nationwide protests that erupted after the death of the 22-year-old Amini, who was being detained by Iran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly.
No evidence has been shown to back up the claim, but officials have used the excuse in part to launch a deadly crackdown on dissent, the media, and civil society that rights groups say has resulted in more than 400 deaths and thousands of arrests.
Iran's Ministry of Intelligence had also previously named employees of foreign Persian media as "enemies of the state," saying that those who "serve foreigners" and "betray the country" will be punished.
Western criticism of Iran has increased in recent days after the country admitted to executing two protesters after trials human rights organizations and Washington called "shams."
Radio Farda provides 24/7 radio programs for Iran on multiple platforms, including satellite and shortwave transmissions that fully cover Iran.
Farda's website is one of the most popular Persian-language news and information outlets in the country.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
More International Firms Relocate From Russia To Kazakhstan Over War In Ukraine
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smaiylov says 19 international companies have relocated from Russia to Kazakhstan since Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February. Smaiylov said on December 12 that other international companies were currently in talks with Astana regarding possible relocation from Russia to the oil-rich Central Asian country. Smaiylov said earlier that about 300 foreign companies had expressed a willingness to relocate from Russia to Kazakhstan. Several international companies, including Honeywell, InDriver, Fortescue, and Marubeni have already said they have moved to Kazakhstan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Second Fire In Days Hits Shopping Mall Near Moscow
A fire has damaged a shopping mall in the Moscow region, just three days after a deadly fire hit another shopping center in the region. The Moscow region's emergency services said on December 12 that part of the roof of the StroiTrakt shopping mall collapsed after a fire hit the building in the town of Balashikha. No casualties were reported. On December 9, one person was killed in another fire that destroyed a shopping mall in the town of Khimki, near the Russian capital. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian story, click here.
Iranian Official Close To Leader Issues Rare Warning Over Crackdown
A senior Iranian official close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has harshly criticized the policies of the Islamic republic's leadership in a video interview.
Mohammad Sarafaraz, the former head of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the state-run entity that oversees all radio and TV broadcasting in the country, said in an interview that the government had "faced a misery that cannot respond to the smallest demands of the people."
The interview, a rare warning from an official appointed by Khamenei, came in a conversation with Shahrazad Mirqolikhan that was published on YouTube.
It also comes amid a wave of unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly that has rocked the nation to its core. The government has met the protests with a brutal and violent crackdown.
"This method of beating and arresting and killing will not work and sooner or later it will reach a dead end and it must be stopped," Sarafraz added.
Mohammad Sarafraz was head of the IRIB from 2014 until his resignation in 2016. He is currently a member of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, a government body for controlling and exercising government power on the Internet. Its members are appointed by Khamenei.
Referring to the supreme leader's son, Sarafraz said that "the method Mojtaba Khamenei has chosen to rule is wrong. This method of putting pressure on the people and not paying attention to their political and economic demands and their legitimate freedoms will not work."
"I know that some kind of incident may happen to me by saying these words, I have also written a will," Sarafraz added in the interview.
There are rumors that Mojtaba Khamenei, Khamenei's influential son, is being groomed as a successor to his father despite what some consider a lack of credentials.
The rumors first emerged during mass anti-government protests following a disputed presidential election in 2009. He became the target of slogans by opposition activists during the rallies, with some chanting: "Mojtaba, may you die and not become the supreme leader!"
He was rumored to have been involved in the brutal crackdown on protesters that year.
Recently, opposition politician Mirhossein Musavi asked Khamenei to deny the rumors and whether he is against passing the leadership down to family members.
The current protests, which have snowballed into one of the biggest threats to the clerical establishment that has ruled since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, started after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Siberian Blogger Fined For Post Talking About Ukrainian President Appearing In His Dream
CHITA, Russia -- A court in the Siberian city of Chita has fined a blogger for sharing on Instagram a dream he had where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes an appearance.
The Central District Court told RFE/RL on December 12 that it had ordered Ivan Losev to pay a 30,000-ruble ($470) fine after finding him guilty of discrediting Russia's armed forces, which are involved in Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Losev told RFE/RL that the court's ruling was made on December 8. He called the case against him a sign of "idiocy" and said the hearing was held without his presence as he had not been informed properly and in a timely manner about its date and time.
The charge against Losev stemmed from his post on Instagram on September 23, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization for the war in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians, mostly men, fled the country in response.
In his Instagram post, Losev described a dream in which he saw himself mobilized to the war, only to be captured along with other Russian soldiers by Ukrainian armed forces led by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"[Ukrainian solders] rush inside and tie everyone up and are going to shoot everyone. And at that moment, Zelenskiy passes me and says, 'Oh, I saw your stories on Instagram. Glory to Ukraine!', and I answer him, 'Glory to the Heroes!', and he says 'Well, let this one go and shoot all the rest.' And then we stay together, watching all that, and I say to him 'Can I take a selfie picture with you?' and he says 'You can," Losev's post on Instagram said.
Losev told RFE/RL that the regional Anti-Extremism Center said it found at least six reasons to launch an administrative probe into his post.
"I cannot even picture that a Federal Security Service officer of some 40 years of age... sat and with a serious expression on his face typed a copy of my story about how I saw Zelenskiy in my dream! It is absolutely idiotic," Losev said.
Navalny Says Prison Officials Pressuring Him By Placing 'Hobo' In His Punitive Cell
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says prison administrators have placed a roommate in his punitive cell as a way of imposing psychological pressure on him. Navalny said in a series of posts on Twitter on December 12 that officials have put what inmates call an imp, "an inmate who has a big problem with personal hygiene," with him where they live 24 hours a day within arm's reach of each other. Navalny said that after officials failed to break him with punitive confinement several times since mid-August, it chose another method: "to put a hobo in his cell." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Putin Cancels Annual Marathon Press Conference Amid Russian Army Setbacks In Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has cancelled his traditional year-ending marathon press conference for the first time since he started holding it in 2012 as his armed forces continue to face difficulties in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on December 12 that Putin might "find an opportunity to talk to journalists" in some other way, including during his foreign trips. Peskov also said that the timing of Putin's annual address to parliament is under review. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Note: This article has been amended to clarify the situation surrounding Vladimir Putin's annual address to parliament.
Sunni Cleric Who Reported Alleged Rape Of Girl By Police Commander Summoned To Iranian Court
A senior Sunni cleric in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan, who disclosed the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander, has been summoned to a special court for clerics.
According to Haalvsh, a group that monitors rights violations of the Sunni minority in Iran, Molavi Abdul Ghaffar Naqshbandi was summoned to a court in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad in a phone call. In response, he asked court officials to send him a written summons, in accordance with the law, the report adds.
The report emphasized that the summoning of Naqshbandi comes after an apparent attempt to discredit a top Sunni cleric by the local representative of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Last month, a leaked document from the hard-line Fars news agency said Khamenei told security and military officials to try and disgrace Molavi Abdolhamid, a spiritual leader for Iran's Sunni Muslim population, who is a vocal critic of the government, instead of arresting him.
Following the news of the alleged assault by the Chabahar police commander on a 15-year-old girl, the people of the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan took to the streets in protest on September 30. They demanded accountability and were met with a violent and bloody response from security forces.
Almost 100 people were killed, and hundreds more injured by security forces in the unrest, which came on top of protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police.
Earlier, Molavi Abdolhamid said senior officials, including Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during the so-called "Bloody Friday" massacre in Zahedan.
He also called for an immediate referendum with the presence of international observers to "change policies based on the wishes of the people."
The Iranian government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Amini while she was in detention for allegedly wearing her hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran where Molavi Abdolhamid is based, but account for only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Since Amini's death, more than 400 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tajik President's Brother-In-Law Dies In Iranian Hospital
A brother-in-law of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has died in an Iranian clinic at the age of 54, sources close to Tajikistan's government told RFE/RL on December 11. Husein Asadullozoda, a brother of the Central Asian nation's first lady Azizamoh Asadullozodah, was transferred to Iran two weeks ago with unspecified heart problems, the sources said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Dozens Reportedly Missing Following Armed Clash Between Law Enforcement Officers In Chechnya
Dozens have reportedly gone missing after security forces entered the town of Urus-Martan in Russia's Chechnya following an armed clash between local traffic police and officers from the Special Rapid Response Unit over the weekend. State media reported that about 500 security troops were sent to the town to restore order. Some Telegram channels say dozens, including those who witnessed the December 11 armed clash were "abducted" by the security troops. Chechnya's authoritarian ruler Ramazan Kadyrov said people involved in the incident will be sent to the war in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Popular Russian Rapper Fined For 'Discrediting' Country's Armed Forces
A court in St. Petersburg on December 12 ordered popular Russian rapper Oxxxymiron to pay a fine of 45,000 rubles ($705) for "discrediting Russia's armed forces" in comments over Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Oxxxymiron, 37, whose real name is Miron Fyodorov, called the Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine a "catastrophe and a crime” right after it started in February. He canceled a Russian tour in protest at the invasion before subsequently leaving Russia, and giving a series of concerts titled "Russians Against The War" in Turkey, Britain, and Germany. To read the original story form RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
- By AP
Hungary, Romania, Georgia To Sign Electricity Deal With Azerbaijan
The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia, and Azerbaijan plan to meet in Romania's capital on December 17 to conclude an agreement on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable running beneath the Black Sea which would link Azerbaijan to Hungary via Georgia and Romania, according to Bertalan Havasi, press officer for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Reportedly Blocks Almost 15,000 Websites In One Week
Roskomsvoboda, a group that promotes uncensored online media in Russia, says Russian authorities have blocked almost 15,000 websites in just one week. The websites were blocked last week at the request of the Prosecutor-General's Office and the Federal Tax Service, the group said on December 12. Details on which sites were blocked were not immediately available but a similar blockage took place in April 2021 amid mass rallies protesting the arrest of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny. Authorities then blocked some 18,000 websites and online accounts between April 19 and April 26. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Viktor Bout Joins Ultranationalist Party After Returning To Russia In Prisoner Swap
Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, released from a U.S. prison in a swap last week, has joined Russia's ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party. Party leader Leonid Slutsky wrote on Telegram on December 12 that Bout received his membership card at a gathering to mark the party's 33rd anniversary. Bout was exchanged for American basketball star Brittney Griner, who spent 10 months in Russian custody for possessing a small amount of cannabis oil. Nicknamed the "Merchant of Death," Bout was handed a 25-year sentence in the United States in 2012 after being convicted of conspiracy to kill Americans, delivering missiles, and aiding a terrorist organization.
EU Urges De-Escalation In Kosovo, U.S. Sends Envoys To Pristina After Latest Clashes
The European Union has urged Kosovo and Serbia to de-escalate the tense situation in the region as a U.S. envoy arrived in Pristina after Serbian protesters in northern Kosovo blocked main roads in the area for a third day.
The latest protests on December 12 were triggered by the arrest two days earlier of ethnic Serbian police officer Dejan Pantic, who was part of a mass resignation of Serbs from the force last month.
The move came after Pristina said it would require Serbs to scrap Serbian license plates dating to before the 1998-99 Kosovo War that led to independence.
Kosovo, which used to be part of Serbia, fought a war against Belgrade in 1998-1999, and eventually declared independence in 2008, a move quickly endorsed by the United States, the United Kingdom, and most major European powers, but rejected by the Serbs and their ally Russia.
Ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo have been using car plates issued by Serbian institutions since the end of the war, plates regarded as illegal by the Kosovo government but tolerated until now in four northern municipalities with Serb majorities.
Explosions and shootings were reported as tensions rose between ethnic Albanians and ethnic Serbs after six roadblocks were set up in solidarity with Pantic, who was charged with domestic terrorism after being accused of allegedly attacking state offices, election commission offices, police officers, and election officials in northern Kosovo.
No injuries have been reported from the violence that broke out on the night of December 10-11 following Pantic's arrest and after Serbian officials suggested that Serbian military and police could be sent in across the Balkan countries' partially recognized border.
"I know the two parts are willing to de-escalate and I strongly call on the two of them to do it," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said as he arrived at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on December 12.
"They have to come back to the dialogue, they have to overcome this tendency to fighting in the street," Borrell said.
The U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, was in Kosovo's capital, Pristina, on December 12 for talks with Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti to look for ways to reduce tensions in the region.
Derek Chollet, a U.S. State Department counselor, was supposed to accompany Escobar on the trip but said on December 12 he was postponing his travel after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Kremlin called for a "diplomatic" resolution to the tensions.
"We are in favor of the parties making efforts of a peaceful nature and this situation being resolved through diplomatic means," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"We stand for ensuring that all of the rights of the Serbs are guaranteed," he added.
For a third day on December 12, trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles blocked several main roads leading to two border crossings with Serbia. Both crossings were closed to traffic.
President Aleksandar Vucic said Serbia would seek the return of its forces to Kosovo on December 15. Vucic said he would send a request to send up to 1,000 security forces to the commander of the NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo, known as KFOR.
KFOR has not responded to a request for comment from RFE/RL.
Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic arrived on December 12 in Raska, a Serbian municipality close to the Jarinje border crossing with Kosovo. Vucevic was to visit the members of the Serbian Army who are stationed in that area.
The U.S. embassies in Pristina and Belgrade said in a joint statement that the United States "expresses deep concern about the current situation in the north of Kosovo."
Kosovar and Serbian officials have increasingly engaged in heated rhetoric in recent days, despite the postponement of contentious municipal elections that angered ethnic Serbs and international efforts to broker a deal to ease tensions over the dispute over license plates.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
- By Reuters
EU To Discuss Russia, Iran Sanctions, Top Up Of Ukraine Arms Fund
European Union foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels on December 12 to try to agree on further sanctions on Russia and Iran as well as on an additional 2 billion euros ($2.11 billion) for arms deliveries to Ukraine. However, it remained unclear whether Hungary would block some decisions, resorting to what diplomats have denounced as "blackmail diplomacy" due to a dispute over frozen EU funds for Budapest. Foreign ministers are due to review new sanctions on Iranian individuals and organizations over human rights abuses in Tehran's crackdown on protesters and the supply of drones to Russia. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
EU, G7 Pledge More Military Aid To Ukraine As Russia Pounds Infrastructure
The world's leading economies have pledged to send more military aid to Ukraine to bolster Kyiv's military capabilities after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) for modern tanks, artillery, and long-range weapons.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The G7 promised to "meet Ukraine's urgent requirements" after Zelenskiy spoke with the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States in the virtual meeting.
Zelenskiy also urged the G7 to help Kyiv obtain an extra 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas in light of energy shortages as millions in the country are without power in subzero temperatures after further Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure.
Separately, European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels agreed on December 12 to put another 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) into a fund that has been used to pay for military support for Ukraine, after it was largely depleted during almost 10 months of the war.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel, said more top-ups may be possible at a later stage.
"Today's decision will ensure that we have the funding to continue delivering concrete military support to our partners' armed forces," Borrell said in Brussels.
In their monthly meeting, EU foreign ministers also tried to agree on further sanctions on Russia but failed. Negotiations are to continue on December 13.
Heavy fighting continued in eastern Ukraine as Russian forces targeted more civilian and energy infrastructure.
In the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, where Moscow's forces have been pounding Ukrainian positions with artillery, missiles, and drones, Russians launched two missile strikes on the industrial city of Kostyantynyivka, while in the south they targeted the recently liberated city of Kherson with dozens of rocket salvos, Ukraine's General Staff said on December 12.
The General Staff said that Russian forces in Luhansk "continue to use civilians as human shields, placing military equipment and setting up firing positions near residential buildings where the civilian population lives."
A senior U.S. military official said Russia was turning to decades-old ammunition with high failure rates as it draws from its aging ammunition stockpiles.
Some of the older ammunition being used was produced more than 40 years ago, the official said, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity.
The United States has accused Russia of turning to Iran and North Korea for more ammunition as it exhausts its regular supplies.
Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on December 12 resumed operations suspended after Russia used Iranian-made drones on December 10 to hit two energy facilities. Power is slowly being restored to some 1.5 million people, but the situation remains difficult, national grid operator Ukrenerho said.
On December 11, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, reiterating Washington's strong support for Kyiv, the White House said.
During his call with Zelenskiy, Biden underscored "ongoing U.S. support for Ukraine's defense as Russia continues its assaults on Ukraine's critical infrastructure," a White House statement said.
Biden "reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to continue providing Ukraine with security, economic, and humanitarian assistance, holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities, and imposing costs on Russia for its aggression," the statement said.
The White House highlighted recent U.S. aid packages to Ukraine, including $53 million for Ukraine's energy infrastructure announced in November and a $275-million package consisting of ammunition and equipment.
On Twitter, Zelenskiy said he thanked Biden for the recent security package in a "fruitful conversation," adding that they "discussed further defense cooperation, protection, and maintenance of our energy sector."
But Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked for more substantial military aid, appealing for Patriot missile batteries and other high-tech air-defense systems to counter Russian attacks.
Shmyhal on December 12 told French broadcaster LCI that Russia wants to swamp Europe with a new wave of Ukrainian refugees by its targeting of infrastructure in Ukraine.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and CNN
Iran Hangs Man In Public In Second Execution Linked To Protests
Iran has hanged a man in public who had been convicted of killing two members of security forces, the second execution linked to anti-government protests in less than a week.
The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard on December 12, reported by the judiciary's Mizan news agency, came after a revolutionary court in Mashhad convicted him of "waging war against God," a charge which punishable by death, for allegedly murdering two members of the notorious Basij paramilitary militia with a knife during protests in November.
The United States denounced the execution, saying it showed the clerical leadership feared its own people.
The execution and other harsh punishments are meant to intimidate Iran's people, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on December 12.
"They're meant to suppress dissent and they simply just underscore how much the Iranian leadership actually fears its own people," Price said.
France reacted to the execution by calling on the Iranian government to listen to the legitimate wishes of its people, the French Foreign Ministry said.
Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna reiterated her condemnation of what she called Iran's brutal policy of repression and attacks on fundamental freedoms.
Executing demonstrators cannot be a response to the ongoing protests in Iran, Colonna said, according to the ministry.
Iran's Revolutionary Courts have been internationally criticized for not allowing those on trial to pick their own lawyers or even see the evidence against them.
Mashhad, a Shi'ite holy city, is located some 740 kilometers east of the Iranian capital, Tehran. Activists say it has seen strikes, shops closed, and demonstrations amid the unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
On December 8, Iran carried out its first execution of a protester from the unrest, hanging Moshen Shekari after his appeal of his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court.
Shekari was accused of "warfare" for allegedly wounding a security officer.
Activists warn that at least a dozen people already have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings.
Thousands of Iranians took to the streets nationwide since Amini died while in police custody in September. She was being held for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The government has launched a brutal, and often deadly, crackdown on demonstrators, while lawmakers have pushed for harsh punishments to try and quell what has become the biggest challenge to the country's leadership since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters have been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 this year.
Rights groups and Western governments have warned Tehran over issuing death sentences to protesters after hasty trials that some have called "sham" justice.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
- By Carl Schreck
German Court Says Missing Chechen Blogger Is Alive, 'To Its Knowledge'
A Chechen blogger who was reportedly killed this month gave court testimony in Germany in November, and the court where he appeared said that, to its "knowledge," he is still alive.
The comments, made to RFE/RL on December 11, corroborate news reports by Swedish Radio and German media that said Tumso Abdurakhmanov was alive, contradicting multiple reports earlier this week saying he had been killed. Anzor Maskhadov, a prominent leader of the Chechen diaspora, had also told RFE/RL’s North Caucasus Service that Abdurakhmanov had been killed by several unknown assailants.
Swedish Radio and the German newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine said a criminal court in Bavaria was hearing proceedings in a case involving a man who appeared to be Abdurakhmanov’s brother, Muhammad.
Responding to an e-mail from RFE/RL asking about the condition and whereabouts about Tumso Abdurakhmanov, Laurent Lafleur, a spokesman for the Munich Higher Regional Court, said he testified as a witness on November 8 and that "to the knowledge of the court, the witness you named is alive."
"The court has no information on the current whereabouts of the witness," he added. He gave no further details on the court proceedings.
Abdurakhmanov, a popular YouTube blogger who has been harshly critical of Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, fled Russia in 2015 and was later granted political asylum in Sweden.
In February 2020, he appeared to fend off an attacker who broke into his home and attacked him with a hammer. Abdurakhmanov disarmed and beat his attacker, and showed the man's confession in a video he posted online.
In January 2021, two Russian citizens from Chechnya were sentenced to prison by a Swedish court for attempted murder in the case.
Earlier this month, reports circulated in Chechen diaspora communities that Abdurakhmanov had gone missing.
A Chechen opposition group called 1ADAT later reported that Abdurakhmanov had been killed and that his brother, Muhammad, was under the protection of Swedish police.
Abdurakhmanov's colleagues told RFE/RL's Russian Service that he had been shot dead, though a spokesman for Chechen separatists living in exile on December 9 said -- without giving evidence to back up his claim -- that Abdurakhmanov was "alive and under the protection of Swedish police."
Swedish police have repeatedly declined to comment on the case, telling RFE/RL and other media they had no information on any reported killings or investigations that had been prompted by media inquiries.
On December 9, Swedish Radio reported that Abdurakhmanov had been scheduled to testify in a case involving a man accused of trying to murder his brother.
The Bavarian court spokesman also told Swedish Radio that Tumso Abdurakhmanov was alive.
That report followed an earlier report in Augsburger Allgemeine that detailed ongoing court proceedings regarding an attempted murder case connected to Kadyrov. The case, according to the newspaper, involved a man named "Mokhmad A" and involved testimony from "Tumso A."
With reporting by RFE/RL’s North Caucasus Service and Mike Eckel
