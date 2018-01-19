Montenegro Sets April Date For Presidential Election

Ivan Brajovic, the speaker of Montenegro’s parliament, has set April 15 as the date for the country's next presidential election, with a possible second round two weeks later if no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the first round vote.

Incumbent President Filip Vujanovic has served two consecutive five-year terms since Montenegro became an independent nation and is no longer eligible to run.

He was already in office when the country split from the State Union of Serbia and Montenegro in 2006, having served in the office since 2003.

Montenegro joined NATO in June 2017 despite strong opposition from Russia, and has been negotiating on EU membership since 2012.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa

