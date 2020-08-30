Accessibility links

Montenegro

Montenegro's President Votes In Parliamentary Elections

Montenegro's President Votes In Parliamentary Elections
Montenegro's President Votes In Parliamentary Elections

Montenegrins are heading to the polls on August 30 from which a new parliament and cabinet are due to emerge. President Milo Djukanovic, who also leads the ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), told reporters that "there have been attempts to create tensions from places outside of Montenegro" in reference to disputes over the country's new law on religions, which opponents say can challenge the Serbian Orthodox Church's property rights.

