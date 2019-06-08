Montenegro’s Serbian Coach, Two Players Snub Euro 2020 Match Against Kosovo

Kosovo's national soccer team drew 1-1 at Montenegro in a 2020 European Championships qualifying match boycotted by Montenegro's Serbian-born coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic and two players.



The game on June 7 was played in a mostly empty stadium after Montenegro was punished by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) after spectators shouted racist chants during a match against England in March.



Tumbakovic and two of several Serb players on the squad, Red Star Belgrade players Mirko Ivanic and Filip Stojkovic, did not participate, prompting some media reports to say that politics had won out over sport.



Montenegro, along with most of the international community, recognizes Kosovo’s independence, which it declared from Serbia in 2008.



However, Serbia has not recognized Kosovo and has long attempted to isolate its former province in international affairs.



Soccer officials from Montenegro did not immediately comment.



Kosovo's foreign minister, Behgjet Pacolli, said he was "very concerned about the situation regarding the football match between Kosovo and Montenegro."



He accused Belgrade of putting "pressure on the coach and some players."



UEFA issued a ruling in April that the match be played in an empty stadium after English black players had been targeted by racist abuse during their 5-1 victory over Montenegro in the capital, Podgorica.



Meanwhile, Ukraine stands atop its Euro 2020 group after defeating Serbia 5-0.



Poland beat North Macedonia 1-0 to stay top of its group.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, AP, and dpa