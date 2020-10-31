Thousands Mourn Head Of Serbian Orthodox Church In Montenegro

Thousands of people turned out on October 31 to pay their respects to the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, who died at the age of 82 after being hospitalized following a positive test for the coronavirus. People gathered in Podgorica as the remains of Metropolitan Amfilohije were transferred from the Cetinje Monastery to the Cathedral of Christ's Resurrection in Podgorica. Amfilohije is to be buried in the crypt of the cathedral in Podgorica at his request. The Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro urged those paying their respects to comply with measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. However, few in the large crowd were wearing masks while standing in close proximity to one another. The funeral is scheduled to take place on November 1.