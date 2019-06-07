Russian Destroyer Almost Collided With Cruiser, Says U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy says a Russian destroyer almost collided with one of its guided missile-armed cruisers in the Philippine Sea and denounced the incident as "unsafe and unprofessional."



"While operating in the Philippine Sea, a Russian Destroyer Udaloy I DD 572 made an unsafe maneuver against USS Chancellorsville," U.S. Seventh Fleet spokesman Commander Clayton Doss said on June 7.



Earlier on June 7, the press service of Russia's Pacific Fleet had said that the USS Chancellorsville "unexpectedly changed course and crossed the route of Russia's anti-submarine Admiral Vinogradov vessel 50 meters afar" in a "dangerous maneuver."



Doss described the Russian assertion as "propaganda." The Russian destroyer came to within 15 to 30 meters of the Chancellorsville, he said.



The incident comes three days after the U.S. Naval Forces' 6th Fleet said a Russian SU-35 unsafely intercepted a U.S. aircraft over the Mediterranean.



Based on reporting by Reuters and Interfax