Armed Standoff Outside Moscow After Man Shoots At Police

Russian law enforcement and security officers have cordoned off an area near the city of Mytishchi in the Moscow region amid a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself inside his home after he opened fire on the police.



Media reports on March 30 quoted law enforcement officials as saying the man used automatic firearms, which are banned for private possession in Russia, and threw several grenades from his house.



According to some local news agencies, the man opened fire at police and Federal Security Service (FSB) officers earlier in the day when they came to search his house on suspicion of illegal weapons possession.



Other reports said that law enforcement officers visited the man for an issue related to overdue taxes.



The Investigative Committee said after the standoff began that it had launched a probe into the "attempted murder of law enforcement officers." If the man is detained and convicted, he may face life in prison.



Local media said some people were still in their houses inside the area cordoned off in the village of Novye Veshki.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti, TASS, and Interfax