Performer Killed In Accident At Moscow's Famed Bolshoi Theater

A 37-year-old performer has been killed at Moscow’s famed Bolshoi Theater in an accident that occurred on stage during an opera.



The Bolshoi said the October 9 incident occurred during a set change in Sadko, an opera by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. The name of the victim was not immediately released.



"The opera was immediately stopped and the audience was asked to leave," the Bolshoi said, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.



City authorities said they were investigating the death of a male performer at the theater. It did not identify the victim.



Interfax quoted a source as saying the performer was crushed by a ramp during a scenery change. Other reports said the man was struck by a falling piece of decoration.



Some spectators said they at first thought the accident was part of the production. However, someone on stage shouted "call an ambulance! There's blood here" and the opera was halted.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa