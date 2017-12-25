At Least Four Dead As Bus Drives Into Moscow Underpass

At least four people have been killed and 13 others injured after a bus careered off a road and onto steps leading into an underground passageway in the Russian capital, Moscow, police said.

Authorities said that passengers and pedestrians were among the victims of the December 25 incident.

Footage aired on national television showed a bus driving down the stairs, running over several pedestrians.

Russian authorities ruled out a possibility of it being a terrorist attack, saying that they suspect a mechanical fault or that the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Police said they were questioning the driver.

The subway station is located on a main street in western Moscow, near a popular shopping center.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin was quoted by Russian media as saying that he had ordered all city buses to be checked in the aftermath of the crash.

Based on reporting by Interfax, AFP, AP, dpa

