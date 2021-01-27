Moscow Relaxes COVID-19 Curbs, Allowing Restaurants, Bars To Open At Night

Authorities in Moscow have lifted some coronavirus restrictions, including the overnight closure of bars, restaurants, and nightclubs.

Starting on January 27, businesses no longer have to restrict the number of employees working from the office, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his blog, saying the “situation with the spread of the coronavirus infection continues to improve” in the city.

“In these conditions it is our duty to create conditions for the fastest possible economic recovery,” Sobyanin said.

Russia, which has the world's fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases, has resisted imposing a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On January 26, Russian health authorities reported 19,290 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to more than 3,795,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The nationwide death toll stood at nearly 70,500, but the figure is believed to be much higher.

Russia launched an inoculation campaign earlier this month, making its locally developed Sputnik V vaccine available to all citizens.