Moscow Court Awards Compensation To Mother Of Man Shot By Drunk Police Officer

The Moscow City Court on January 17 awarded 500,000 rubles ($8,120) to the mother of a man who was shot to death in a Moscow police station in November 2015.

Natalya Zvereva initially sought 4 million rubles ($65,000) from the Moscow branch of the Interior Ministry in "moral damages" for the death of her son, 37-year-old Dmitry Demidov.

In January 2019, the Zamoskvoretsky District Court awarded her 150,000 rubles ($2,440), a sum that Zvereva dismissed as "miserly."

After appeals, the Russian Supreme Court found the amount to not be in line with the practice of the European Court of Human Rights and ordered the Moscow City Court to review the case.

Demidov was shot in the mouth in November 2015 in a Moscow police station by police officer Andrei Artemev. A police investigation determined that Artemev was drunk at the time.

He was convicted of reckless homicide and sentenced to one year and nine months in prison. He was released in January 2018.

With reporting by Zona Prava