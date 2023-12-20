News
Moscow Court Hands Two-Year Prison Term To Activist Extradited From Kyrgyzstan
The press service of the Moscow criminal courts said on December 19 that the Meshchansky district court sentenced human rights activist Alyona Krylova, who was earlier extradited from Kyrgyzstan, to two years in prison on a charge of organizing an extremist group. Krylova, who fled Russia earlier this year fearing for her safety, was arrested in Kyrgyzstan in June. Krylova had officially asked for asylum in Kyrgyzstan, but Bishkek rejected her request and extradited her to Russia. Krylova is a member of the Left Resistance group that was labeled as extremist in Russia in 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
- By AP
Filmmakers Call On Iranian Authorities To Drop Charges Against 2 Movie Directors
Filmmakers and movie festival organizers from around the world have called on Iranian authorities to drop all charges against two Iranian film directors and lift their travel ban. Maryam Moghadam and Behtash Sanaeeha had planned to travel to Paris in September for post-production on their new film, My Favorite Cake, but authorities confiscated their passports and informed them that they were banned from leaving Iran, said an open letter by PEN America on December 19 that was signed by 30 filmmakers and artists.
Kyrgyz Lawmakers Approve Bill On Amending National Flag In Final Reading
Kyrgyz lawmakers approved a bill in final reading on December 20 amending Kyrgyzstan's national flag amid protests. The draft legislation, initiated by President Sadyr Japarov, says the wavy yellow rays of the sun on a red field depicted on the current flag resemble a sunflower. The Kyrgyz word for sunflower is kunkarama, which can also mean "dependent." Japarov is now expected to sign the bill into law, which, according to the lawmakers, will allow the "straightening" of the sunrays to make the image look more like the sun. Several rallies protesting the move have been held in the Central Asian nation since it was proposed in October. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russia Fines Google Nearly $51 Billion For Not Deleting 'False Information' About Moscow's Invasion Of Ukraine
A Moscow court on December 20 fined Alphabet's Google more than 4.6 billion rubles ($5.8 million) for the "systemic failure" to delete from YouTube what the court said was false information about Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The YouTube materials in question are reports about Russian losses during the full-scale aggression against Ukraine that started in February last year and casualties among Ukrainian civilians. In addition to that, the Taganka district court said Google refused to delete videos on YouTube that "propagate nontraditional sexual relations."
Kazakh Prosecutors Launch Probe Against Striking Oil Workers
Amanzhol Aitughanov, a prosecutor in Kazakhstan’s western region of Manghystau, said on December 20 a probe was launched against more than 500 oil workers in the town of Zhetybai, who have been on strike for 10 days. A local court ruled earlier that the strike is illegal, and Aitughanov said the workers may be charged now with holding an illegal strike. The workers of the West Oil Software company are demanding the integration of their salary-payment system into that of the national KazMunaiGas energy corporation, which would ensure a pay rise, as well as the renewal of their technical equipment. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Polish Court Convicts 14 Foreigners Of Spying For Russia
A court in Poland convicted and sentenced 14 foreigners on December 19 on charges of spying for Russia. Investigators said the defendants planned to derail a train carrying aid to neighboring Ukraine and monitored critical infrastructure, including two airports, a military plant, and two seaports and other objects all linked to Polish efforts to send military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Eleven of the defendants are Ukrainian citizens, two are Belarusians, and one is a Russian national who played ice hockey in Poland. Two other suspects will be tried separately after they retracted their confessions. No identities were revealed. The prison terms range from 13 months to six years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Soldier Who Fled To Armenia Found In Police Custody In Russia
A Russian human rights group said on December 19 that Russian soldier Dmitry Setrakov, who fled to Armenia to avoid being sent to the war in Ukraine after he was mobilized, is currently in police custody in Russia. According to the Idite Lesom group, Setrakov was "abducted" in the Armenian city of Gyumri in early December and placed in the Russian military base there. In recent months, several Russian nationals who fled to Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, were either deported or reappeared in Russia after going missing. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, click here.
Appeals Court Upholds Decision To Liquidate Human Rights Group In Russia's Mari El Republic
An appeals court in Russia's Mari El Republic on December 19 upheld a ruling to shut down A Human and Law rights group, members said, announcing the closing of the group following the failure of their appeal. The Supreme Court of Mari El ordered the group's liquidation in August, citing the NGO's "involvement in political activities." A Human and Law has been operating in the republic in Russia's Volga region since 1999. It provides legal assistance to victims of police brutality and other illegal actions by law enforcement officers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
EU Top Court Dismisses Russian Oligarch Abramovich's Move To Get Off Sanctions List
The EU's top court on December 20 dismissed Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's request to be removed from the bloc's sanctions list. The EU slapped sanctions on a number of Russian officials and oligarchs and froze hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich, who was sanctioned for what the bloc said was "privileged access" to the Kremlin, had challenged the move. "The General Court dismisses the action brought by Mr. Abramovich, thereby upholding the restrictive measures taken against him," the court ruled. According to Forbes, Abramovich's net worth is more than $9 billion.
Putin Calls For 'Severe' Response To 'Foreign Agents Who Destabilize Russia' By Aiding Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin has called for "severe" responses to what he called foreign agents who aim to destabilize Russia by helping Ukraine fight Moscow’s ongoing invasion. In a video address to Russian security forces who mark their day on December 20, Putin said, "foreign special agents' attempts to destabilize the political and social situation in Russia must be severely stopped." In the video posted on the Kremlin's website, Putin accused the Ukrainian government of using the "direct support of foreign special services." Several sabotages on Russian railroads and drone attacks attributed to Ukraine have been reported since Russia launched its invasion.
- By Reuters
Putin Orders Seizure Of OMV And Wintershall Dea Stakes In Russian Ventures
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered that Germany's Wintershall Dea and Austria's OMV be stripped of multibillion-dollar stakes in gas extraction projects in Russia's Arctic. Under the presidential decrees published late on December 19, stakes held by OMV and Wintershall Dea in the Yuzhno-Russkoye field and in the Achimov projects are to revert to newly created Russian companies. The Kremlin's biggest seizure of foreign assets in Russia comes after what Putin casts as a declaration of economic war by the West over Russia's decision to send thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
Ukraine's Kyivstar Reports Fresh Problems A Week After Cyberattack
Ukraine's biggest mobile operator, Kyivstar, which was hit by a mass cyberattack earlier this month, said on December 20 it was experiencing new difficulties with voice communication in some regions. "Dear subscribers, we are aware that you are currently experiencing difficulties with voice communication and the mobile app in a number of cities in western and southern Ukraine," Kyivstar said on Facebook. A hacking group believed by Kyiv to be affiliated with Russian military intelligence claimed responsibility on December 13 for the cyberattack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
U.S. Charges Foreign Nationals With Exporting Drone Components To Iran
The United States has charged two foreign nationals with supplying microelectronics to Iran for use in the drone program run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. The two men, Hossein Hatefi Ardakani of Iran and Gary Lam of China, are accused in an indictment unsealed on December 19 with conspiring to illegally export U.S.-made dual-use microelectronics to Iran. The indictment says Ardakani and his co-conspirators used foreign companies to evade U.S. export controls on the equipment. The U.S. Treasury Department also designated Ardakani and other people and entities involved in the procurement network for sanctions. Lam was previously designated.
Russia Targets Ukraine With More Drones As Kremlin Rules Out Talks With Kyiv
Russia fired drones at targets across Ukraine, including Kyiv, early on December 20, Ukrainian authorities said, as the Kremlin ruled out peace talks hours after further U.S. aid to Ukraine was thrown into doubt.
The Ukrainian Air Force said 18 of 19 drones launched at Kyiv, Odesa, Kherson, and other regions of Ukraine had been destroyed.
"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or destruction in the capital," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Ukrainian Air Force also said Russia attacked the Kharkiv region in the east with two surface-to-air guided missiles. There were no casualties as a result of the assault, it added.
Meanwhile, the regional military administration in the southern Kherson region said on December 20 that 16 people, including four children, had been injured in Russian shelling the day before.
There was no immediate comment from Russia.
The fresh attacks come as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on December 20 that there is no current basis for talks between Moscow and Kyiv.
"We really consider that the topic of negotiations is not relevant right now," Peskov said, adding that Kyiv’s proposed peace plan was absurd as it excluded Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree in October 2022 formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Putin "impossible" after Russia claimed to have annexed four regions of southern and eastern Ukraine.
Zelenskiy's 10-point peace plan calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities and the restoration of Ukraine's state borders with Russia.
Peskov’s comments come hours after reports emerged that the U.S. Senate will not vote on a package to provide more aid to Ukraine and bolster U.S. border security before early next year, as Democratic and Republican negotiators continue talks.
"Our negotiators are going to be working very, very diligently over the December and January break period, and our goal is to get something done as soon as we get back," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters. In a joint statement, Schumer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said negotiators "are making encouraging progress" but "challenging issues remain."
WATCH: At a press conference in Kyiv on December 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he is counting on additional military aid from the United States to help strengthen Ukraine's air defenses.
Schumer and McConnell said they are "committed" to passing legislation sending billions to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the southern U.S. border.
Despite the setback, Zelenskiy said earlier in Kyiv that an unspecified number of U.S.-provided air-defense systems are on the way and said the Europeans also continue to provide help, but he stressed that Ukraine needs immediate assistance to continue the fight.
"We need help from the United States right now. We need assistance from the European Union," Zelenskiy said. "I am happy that our partners listened to us and heard us. I think the assistance will come to Ukraine very soon."
Citing the expected delivery of national advanced antiaircraft missile systems (NASAMS), Zelenskiy said he is sure the United States will provide everything promised because Washington understands that all its financial support goes toward Ukraine's need to stand against the invasion.
"I am sure that the United States will not betray us and we will get everything that was promised," he said, adding that Ukraine has established "special ties" with its partners in Europe -- both in the EU and other European nations -- and they "continue to support us" with funding and military aid.
The news conference came as the White House said it planned more military aid this month, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development approved a $4.3 billion capital increase to boost funding for Ukraine.
Zelenskiy can count on at least one additional package of U.S. military aid for Ukraine before the end of the year, but the larger package of $100 billion for Ukraine, Israel, and border security has stalled in Congress as President Joe Biden tries to persuade lawmakers -- mainly Republicans -- to overcome reluctance to authorize further aid.
Earlier in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared at a meeting with top military leaders that Russian troops are "holding the initiative" in Ukraine.
"We are effectively doing what we think is needed, doing what we want," Putin said. "Where our commanders consider it necessary to stick to active defenses they are doing so, and we are improving our positions where it's needed.”
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Russian Shelling Of Kherson In Southern Ukraine, Sumy Region in East Injures At Least Four
A drone attack in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and Russian shelling in the eastern region of Sumy injured at least four people, authorities said late on December 19.
Two people, including a child, were injured in Kherson, according to the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko.
Kherson military authorities said a child and a woman were injured as a result of the attack, which damaged a school, houses, and garages.
Around 10:30 p.m. local time authorities reported more Russian shelling from the opposite bank of the Dnieper River. Russian troops shell the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, from their positions on the opposite bank nearly every day.
In the Sumy region, the military administration reported two people were injured by Russian shelling of several villages and towns.
The Russian military regularly attacks the Sumy region and others bordering Russia using with various types of weapons.
The attacks on December 19 occurred as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a year-end news conference that Russia had not achieved any of its war aims in Ukraine in 2023, although he conceded Ukraine still faces "lots of challenges."
Hours after the news conference ended Russia launched a fresh air attack on Kyiv, prompting air-defense systems to engage, the military administration of the region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital said.
The extent of the attack was not immediately clear. The military administration urged people to stay in shelters.
Earlier on December 19, Ukraine’s air force said it had shot down two Russian drones in the Starokostyantyniv district of the Khmelnytskiy region in the country’s west.
Russian troops targeted the region from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk district using Iranian-made Shahed drones, according to the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force.
Starokostyantyniv, where a Ukrainian military airfield is located, came under Russian missile attacks last week.
Russia said Ukrainian forces had attempted to attack Moscow with a drone, but air defenses destroyed the aircraft, and debris fell outside the center of the capital.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin initially announced the drone attack without saying whether Kyiv was responsible or saying where the drone had been launched from.
With reporting by AFP
Parents, Uncle Of Pakistani Woman Convicted By Italian Court Of Killing Her After She Refused Arranged Marriage
A court in Italy convicted the parents and an uncle of an 18-year-Pakistani woman who was killed after she refused her family's demands to marry a cousin. The body of Saman Abbas was exhumed last year, and an autopsy revealed that she had a broken neck bone. She was last seen alive in northern Italy walking with her parents, Shabbar Abbas and Nazia Shaheen. Abbas, who was extradited from Pakistan in August, and his wife, who was tried in absentia, were sentenced to life in prison. An uncle, Danish Hasnain, was handed a 14-year prison term.
Bosnian Court President, Former Spy Chief Arrested On Suspicion Of Eavesdropping On Judges, Court Employees
The president of Bosnia’s state court and a former spy chief have been arrested on suspicion of using wiretaps to eavesdrop on state court judges and employees of the Bosnian State prosecutors’ office who worked on certain cases and investigations.
State prosecutor Milanko Kajganic on December 19 announced the arrests of Ranko Debevec, the president of the Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Osman Mehmedagic, former director of the Intelligence and Security Agency (OSA).
"Organized crime cases were targeted by eavesdropping. We do not have evidence that there was eavesdropping on cases concerning political parties or other individuals,” Kajganic said at a news conference.
The accusations are related to abuse of power during 2020, Kajganic said.
He added that Debevec and Mehmedagic will be transferred from the State Investigation and Protection Agency of Bosnia-Herzegovina (SIPA) to the prosecutor’s office, which will decide further steps.
Based on the evidence collected so far, a one-month pretrial detention proposal most likely will be submitted, Kajganic said.
SIPA arrested Debevec and Mahmedagic on December 18. One other person, lawyer Vasvija Vidovic, was arrested under suspicion of “preventing the proof of a criminal act.”
Debevec was reelected as president of the Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina in January 2023. He was the only candidate for the position, which he has held since 2016.
He was reprimanded in August last year by the disciplinary committee of the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Office of B&H (VSTV) after allegations that he provided false, misleading, or insufficient information in work-related matters.
He was also reported for behaving inside and outside of the court “in a manner that harms the reputation of a judicial posting." This allegation was in regard to alleged improper contact with a person who was prosecuted before the court and inappropriate comments to a prosecutor.
Mehmedagic was designated for U.S. sanctions in March. The United States later expanded sanctions against him and added his wife, Amela Mehmedagic Sehovic.
The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, (OFAC) said that Mehmedagic used a state telecommunications’ company for the benefit of the Party of Democratic Action (SDA), which is one of the biggest political parties in Bosnia. The OFAC also said there was credible information that Mehmedagic cooperated with criminal networks to make a profit for himself and his political party.
Belarusian Rights Activist Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison Over 2020 Election Protest
Alyaksandra Kasko, a Belarusian rights activist who was arrested in early February right after she returned from Poland, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges related to her protesting the official results of a widely disputed presidential election in 2020 that handed strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka victory. Kasko, 30, was sentenced on December 19 by a court in the western city of Hrodna. The charges include inciting hatred, organizing an extremist group, assisting in extremist activities, spreading lies about authoritarian ruler Lukashenka, and contempt of court. Kasko joined widespread opposition protests against the official result of the 2020 vote that handed victory to Lukashenka. She has been declared a political prisoner by rights organizations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Afghan Journalist Released Amid Criticism Over Increasing Taliban Intimidation
An Afghan journalist detained by the Taliban’s intelligence service has been released amid increasing concerns over mounting Taliban harassment of Afghan journalists.
The Taliban detained Ruhollah Sangar, a correspondent for the independent Tolo TV, on December 17 while he was reporting from Charikar, the capital of the northern Parwan Province.
The Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence released Sangar on December 19 in Charikar, prompting the Afghanistan Journalist Center (AFJC), a local media watchdog, to welcome his release, noting in a statement that his arrest "violated the country's media law."
The AFCJ said that Afghan law requires authorities to help journalists who should be able to carry out their activities without “restrictions or threats.”
On December 12, the Taliban handed down a one-year sentence to journalist Sultan Ali Jawadi in the central province of Daikundi.
He headed the local broadcaster Nasim Radio and was convicted for "propaganda against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" and "espionage for foreign countries" by rebroadcasting the programs of banned international media.
The Taliban has also been holding journalist Abdul Rahim Mohammadi in the southern Kandahar Province since December 4. He works for independent Afghan broadcaster Tamadon TV.
AFJC has documented an alarming rise in the harassment of journalists in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan since March. It has documented 75 incidents of journalists being detained or threatened. Some 33 journalists were arrested during this period, while various branches of the Taliban government threatened another 42.
“The majority of these arrests were carried out by the intelligence department,” the organization said.
The Afghan Free Media Support Organization (NAI) also expressed concern over the rising Taliban intimidation of journalists.
“During the past few days, the Afghan media has seen a rise in coercive behavior towards journalists in different parts of the country,” a December 18 statement by the group said. “This situation has caused serious concerns."
Abdul Qayyum Wiar, the head of local NGO the Committee for the Protection of Journalists, said the Taliban should ratify the country’s media law to fill the legal vacuum as soon as possible. The Taliban suspended many laws that the previous pro-Western Afghan government had implemented.
"We need a law to determine the responsibilities and duties of both [the journalists and the government]; we will not be able to achieve anything from discussions and demands," he told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
After returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban promised to allow freedom of the press, but instead it has tortured and arrested dozens of journalists.
It has also shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers. Hundreds of media outlets have also closed after losing funding.
The Taliban's hard-line government has banned some international broadcasters while some foreign correspondents were denied visas.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has also driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
Kazakh Opposition Activist Sentenced To Six Years For Affiliation With Banned Movement
A court in Astana sentenced Kazakh opposition activist Asqar Sembai to six years in prison on December 19 for participating in the activities of the banned Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) opposition movement. Prosecutors had sought seven years in prison for the activist. Sembai was arrested in May after he took part in rallies organized by DVK's self-exiled leader, former banker and government critic Mukhtar Ablyazov. Last month, a court in Astana sentenced the chairman of Kazakhstan’s unregistered Algha Kazakhstan (Forward Kazakhstan) party, Marat Zhylanbaev, to seven years in prison for his links with DVK. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Support Group For Russian Segment Of Wikipedia Announces Its Dissolution
Wikimedia.ru -- the nonprofit organization that supports the Russian segment of Wikipedia, announced its dissolution on December 19, after its director Stanislav Kozlovsky was forced to resign from his job at the Moscow State University (MGU) due to Russian officials' plans to label him a "foreign agent." Kozlovsky said he decided to shut down the society to prevent potential problems for his colleagues. According to Kozlovsky, MGU's administration told him to quit his job or be fired, saying he would be officially added to the foreign agents’ registry later in the week. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Court In Russia's Far East Releases Jehovah's Witness Imprisoned On Extremism Charges
A court in Russia's Far Eastern Amur region has replaced a four-year prison term with a one-year suspended sentence for 71-year-old Jehovah's Witness Vladimir Balabkin after changing his indictment from organizing an extremist group's activities to taking part in such activities. Balabkin, who has been diagnosed with cancer, left the courtroom a free man on December 19. On the same day, another court in the nearby Primorye region sent the case of another Jehovah’s Witness, Dmitry Barmakin, for retrial. He had been sentenced to eight years in April on extremism charges. Russia banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated them as an extremist organization. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Life Sentence of Former Iranian Official Upheld By Swedish Court
A Swedish Appeals Court on December 19 upheld the life sentence of Hamid Noury, a former assistant prosecutor at Gohardasht Prison in Iran, convicted last year for his role in the execution of political prisoners in Iran in 1988.
The executions had been ordered by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder and leader of the Islamic republic at the time.
The landmark trial lasted for nine months in Sweden and involved extensive testimonies from over 60 plaintiffs, witnesses, and experts in Islamic jurisprudence and international law.
In a statement, 452 civil and political activists highlighted the ruling as a major victory for the justice movement in Iran.
Activists expressed hope that Noury's conviction is a step toward bringing every perpetrator of human rights violations in Iran to justice, both domestically and internationally.
Khomeini's order, or fatwa, initially targeted members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), a militant leftist group that for years was considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Britain, but it eventually included all left-wing opponents of the theocratic regime.
The MKO killed U.S. personnel in Iran during the 1970s and carried out a series of terror attacks on Iranian embassies in 13 different countries in 1992, leading to its inclusion on the lists of terrorist organizations of the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.
In 2013 the group was removed from the list amid efforts by Washington to support it in its fight against the Islamic regime in Tehran.
The Iranian government has never acknowledged the mass executions, nor provided any information about the number of prisoners killed.
The rights watchdog Amnesty International has estimated that 4,500 people were executed, while the MKO places the number at around 30,000. Many of the victims were buried in secret.
Noury's verdict was issued amid ongoing tensions between Iran and Sweden. The fate of at least two Swedish citizens imprisoned in Iran, Ahmadreza Djalali and Johan Floderus, remains a point of contention.
Many Western governments have accused Iran's regime of taking dual and foreign nationals hostage for the sole purpose of using them in prisoner swaps or as bargaining chips in international negotiations. Tehran has denied the accusations.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakh Ex-President's Nephew Denied Early Release
OSKEMEN, Kazakhstan -- A court in the northeastern city of Oskemen on December 19 rejected a request for the early release of a nephew of Kazakhstan's former strongman president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, who was handed a six-year prison term on fraud and embezzlement charges last year.
In September 2022, a court in the Kazakh capital, Astana, also stripped Qairat Satybaldy of the rank of major general and of his membership in the National Security Committee. He was also barred from occupying state posts for 10 years.
The 53-year-old Satybaldy, once an extremely powerful person, pleaded guilty to all charges at the time.
Satybaldy was arrested in March 2022 while trying to board a plane to Turkey. The probe launched against him was one of a series of investigations targeting relatives and allies of Nazarbaev.
Satybaldy's former wife, Gulmira, was also arrested in March 2022 and sentenced to seven years in prison in May 2023 on charges of abduction and aiding a crime. In June, another court added one more year to her sentence after convicting her of embezzlement and the illegal takeover of a private business.
In April, a court in Astana handed the former chief of the National Security Committee, Karim Masimov, known as a longtime close ally of Nazarbaev, an 18-year prison term on charges of high treason, attempting to seize power by force, and abuse of office and power.
After unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022, the Kazakh regime began to quietly target Nazarbaev, his family, and his allies, many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies.
The protests began in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen over an abrupt fuel-price hike. But the demonstrations quickly grew into broader unrest against corruption and widespread abuse.
Much of the protesters' anger appeared directed at Nazarbaev, who ruled Kazakhstan from 1989 until March 2019, when he handed over power to his then-ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev. However, Nazarbaev was widely believed to remain in control behind the scenes.
The protests were violently dispersed by police and military personnel, including troops from the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization that President Toqaev invited into the country, claiming that "20,000 extremists who were trained in terrorist camps abroad" attacked Almaty.
The authorities have provided no evidence proving Toqaev's claim about foreign terrorists.
Iranian Nobel Laureate Boycotts Latest Trial
Imprisoned Iranian human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has refused to attend a court hearing in a trial against her, calling the revolutionary tribunal "a slaughterhouse."
"The Revolutionary Court is a slaughterhouse for the youth of this land, and I will not set foot in this slaughterhouse. I do not acknowledge the authority or credibility of judges affiliated with security institutions and show trials," Mohammadi said in a statement on her Instagram account published by her family, who accepted the 2023 prize in Oslo on her behalf on December 10.
The hearing, the first since she was awarded the Nobel Prize, was reportedly set to address her recent activities in prison, and had been scheduled at Branch 26 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Tehran.
Mohammadi, who has been in and out of prison for the better part of the last 20 years, began serving her current 10-year sentence on various charges in November 2021.
Her family said this will be the third trial that the 51-year-old activist for women's rights has faced related to her activities in prison.
The accusations for which Mohammadi was summoned to court were not immediately known. Even from Tehran's notorious Evin Prison, she has continued her political activism against Iran's strict dress code for women and against its ruling theocracy.
She has refused to wear a mandatory hijab during her transfers from Evin Prison to hospital and back on at least three occasions.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6.
For years, Mohammadi has voiced dissent against the hijab, or mandatory head scarf, rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic regime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
