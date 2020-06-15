Moscow Court Sentences U.S. Citizen To 16 Years After Trial That U.S. Ambassador Calls 'Mockery Of Justice'
The Moscow City Court has sentenced former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in prison after convicting him on espionage charges in a trial held behind closed doors. Whelan, who also holds British, Canadian, and Irish citizenship, has denied all the charges. Addressing reporters outside the courthouse on June 15, the U.S. Ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, called the trial "a mockery of justice."