Moscow Court Suspends Operations Of Club That Hosted 'Almost Naked' Party

A Moscow court on January 10 suspended for three months the operations of the Mutabor night club after it hosted the "almost naked" party attended by many celebrities last month, sparking outrage among lawmakers and pro-Kremlin groups. The court ruled that the club violated "sanitary and epidemiological regulations" with the party, adding that one person was poisoned by a beer. The court ruled earlier that the night club had "propagated nontraditional sexual relations," which is a crime in Russia. One person who attended the event with just a sock on his genitalia was handed two jail terms of 15 days and 10 days. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.