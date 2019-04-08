Moscow Court To Hear Appeal For Bail From Former Khabarovsk Governor

A Moscow court is due to hear an appeal on April 8 in the case of Viktor Ishayev, the former governor of Russia's Khabarovsk region who faces embezzlement charges.

Ishayev's appeal, due to be heard by the court at 3:30 p.m. Moscow time, is calling for the reversal of a March 28 ruling by the Basmanny district court that placed Ishayev under house arrest.

Ishayev's lawyers say he should be granted release on 15 million-ruble bail, or about $230,000.

Russia's Investigative Committee on March 28 accused Ishayev and several other unnamed people of embezzling money via fraudulent activities from the state-oil company Rosneft.

Earlier in the day, the Khabarovsk governor's spokeswoman, Nadezhda Tomchenko, told reporters that the offices of the regional administration in the city of Khabarovsk had been searched by officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Ishayev, a member of the ruling United Russia party, was a vice president at Rosneft in 2013-18.

He governed the Far Eastern Khabarovsk region from 1991 to 2009.

In April 2009, he was appointed the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal Territory and served as Russia's minister for the development of the Far East in 2012 and 2013.